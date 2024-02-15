Christian Gore: From The Court To Leading G1 Capital Partners

Photo Credit: Christian Gore

What drives the US economy? Money, often in the form of investments. G1 Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in Dallas, is investing in America’s future. G1 specializes in various institutional real estate investments. Having recently launched this venture in 2018, Christian Gore brings a wealth of experience from his time in selective private equity shops.

“All I’ve done in the last decade is private equity work. That’s what I live and breathe every day,” Christian says. “I worked with a prolific guy out of New York initially. I did a ton of transactions with him and then moved over and bounced around to a couple of different buy-side shops, really just continuing to connect, learn, and transact.”

Gore has handled more than $9 billion in total transactions across all product types throughout the US.

“I’ve always been a deal guy — sourcing, getting on planes, bringing in equity partners,” he says. Gore had many roles over the last ten years, and all the experiences taught him about working with people and opened his eyes to how relationships turn out to be more important than money itself.

“At one point in my career, I was wearing every hat that you can wear. Finally, I decided to jump out and go do this on my own,” Christian says. “I’ve really spent my entire career building or managing teams, starting with sports and now with a firm. I think in our business, at the end of the day, we’re doing business with people.”

Sports and business teamwork both help someone learn valuable people skills. Christian spent years as an NCAA Division-1 athlete in college. He played organized sports, specifically basketball, at Brown University and Texas Christian University and has continued with individual sports after college.

“I would say I am an adrenaline junkie,” Christian says. “Probably like most other guys out there, I’d imagine. Jumping out of planes, helicopters, skiing, racing cars, you name it.”

His university degrees are in business administration and finance and real estate administration. His recent attendance at Harvard Business School and Wharton in their executive education program has added to his wealth of knowledge about how to make decisions, treat people, and be forward-thinking in big data.

G1 Capital Partners, under Gore’s leadership, funds many affordable housing projects and is looking at new strategies to help provide more affordable housing in Dallas.

Privately, for the betterment of his community, Christian Gore is the chairman for Homes For All in Dallas and volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Tarrant County Food Bank. He belongs to the National Multi Housing Council (NMHC), the Texas Real Estate Commission (TREC), the Urban Land Institute (ULI), and the finance committee of the Commercial Real Estate Finance Council (CREFC ).

All of these opportunities showcase and improve his expertise and networking abilities. That’s important, Gore says because a private equity firm like G1 Capital Partners specializing in institutional real estate investments is about much more than simply raising money.

“It’s very relationship-driven,” Christian explains. “I love meeting people and maintaining relationships. At the end of the day, in our world, it comes down to integrity. A lot of people say it’s not the product they’re investing in; it’s the people or team that they’re investing in.”

Christian has lately traveled internationally, sharing his time and talents overseas with business people in Europe and South America. As a driven individual, he thrives on personal responsibility, recognizing unexploited value, exposure to new ideas, and effecting positive change in the community.