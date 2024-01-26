HB
Giulia & Romeo Is The Designer Brand Leading The Way in Sustainability And Ethicality In Luxury Fashion

By Haute Living


With 92 million tons of textiles ending up in landfills and a projected global emission increase of 50% by the year 2030, there’s one thing for sure: The fashion industry’s current state is not sustainable. Outside of the negative environmental implications the fashion industry has, its current treatment of animals is no better — approximately one hundred million animals are bred and killed each year to supply the industry.

This unsustainable market has fostered a rise in demand for alternatives such as vegan and more sustainable production practices in the fashion industry. Street brands such as H&M and Reebok produced new vegan products in 2021, lining up with designer brands such as Hermès and Gucci’s shift as well.

Shoppers looking for a unique, exclusive and morally-sound shopping experience have gained a new spot — Giulia & Romeo has opened its doors in the heart of Munich, Germany. The vegan and sustainable fashion brand is unlike its competitors, donning two juxtaposed qualities: exclusivity and ethics.

The brand strives to end exploitation of animals and people, using only 100% vegan products. What sets this brand above its other vegan competitors is its generosity; Giulia & Romeo pledges to donate 100% of its profit to animal protection organizations. Giulia & Romeo has received high praises and recognition from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA. Animal Equality founder Sharon Núñez has sung Giulia & Romeo’s praises, referring to founder Daniela Brunner as a “friend” and placing the brand “at the vanguard of innovation.”

Brunner’s own epiphanic journey to a vegan lifestyle is ultimately what motivated her creation of the brand, she said. The previous consumer of unsustainable and unethical products underwent a transformative mindset shift at the birth of her son in 2018, motivating her to create her own label that prioritized fashion and morality once she realized the hidden cruelty woven within high-end brands.

Giulia & Romeo also cultivates its high-end status with spontaneity — Brunner makes sure to purchase unique and unusual fabrics, which sometimes only come in quantities of a few meters at a time. This drives desirability for the brand’s limited edition pieces, as they are unlike their mass-produced counterparts. Each collection produced by Giulia & Romeo is created in its homeland of Germany, keeping supply chains short and demand high. As the founder states, responsibility has a price.

The brand’s recognition doesn’t stop at animal rights groups, however — famous actress and model Pamela Anderson is a popular wearer of the brand, promoting both her own veganism and the ethos and message behind Giulia & Romeo’s products. Anderson most recently flaunted the brand’s staple “Vegan” hoodie on a walk in Central Park.

The hoodie contains bold lettering across the back, with “Vegan” written in white, contrasting with the all-black sweatshirt itself. This simple, yet effective design sums up Anderson and Giulia & Romeo’s lifestyle and fashion sense seamlessly: one that is intertwined with ethicality and the prioritization of animal rights.

Among high-end brands that don’t prioritize animal or environmental welfare, Giulia & Romeo stands out from the rest. Whether from celebrity or animal rights groups’ recognition, no one can turn a blind eye to this brand’s innovation and progressiveness. Ethicality has a price, and for those who agree, the Giulia & Romeo store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday at Maximilian St. 6, Munich.

Written in partnership with Shannon Sparks

