The second chapter of Louis Vuitton’s Deep Time High Jewelry collection made its grand debut in Paris on January 23rd. Diving deeper into the enigmatic narrative of our planet’s history, from its inception to the dawn of life, this collection is a continuation of an extraordinary saga that celebrates the Earth’s geological marvels, its transformative beauty, and the intricate web of life. This is the fifth High Jewelry collection designed by Francesca Amfitheatrof, Louis Vuitton’s Artistic Director for Watches and Jewelry. This collection introduces 50 unique pieces that unfold across 10 themes, each telling a story through the lens of unparalleled gemstones.

The journey of Deep Time sets off from the realm of geology, taking us back to an era dominated by the supercontinents Gondwana and Laurasia. Here, Amfitheatrof’s signature is evident in the striking use of vivid yellow diamonds and contrasting metals. As we traverse through seismic shifts and cataclysmic changes, we’re led to Drift—a theme that heralds the burgeoning of life mirrored in the intricate, DNA-esque designs of the ‘Myriad’ pieces.

Next up is Symbiosis—a fresh theme that draws inspiration from the Earth’s earliest terrestrial ecosystems, like the intricate networks of fungi and mycelium. This theme blooms into exquisite jewelry, adorned with soft, feminine hues of pastel pink and purple spinels, symbolizing the delicate interplay of life. From these interconnections, we evolve to Fossils and then to Plants. The latter, a direct nod to the first chapter, showcases a magnificent, transformable necklace, a testament to Louis Vuitton’s unmatched expertise in jewelry craftsmanship, featuring over 400 custom-cut emeralds and diamonds shaped like leaves.

Deep Time then delves into another new theme, Skin, celebrating the unique Umba sapphire with its mesmerizing pink and orange hues, set against pink gold in sleek, contemporary designs. This theme sets the stage for Bones, Seeds, and Flower—each theme encapsulating the essence and elegance of Deep Time’s concluding chapter, and once again affirming Louis Vuitton’s legacy in the realm of high jewelry.