Photo Credit: Meir Shavit

Junction, a 98-minute film that sheds light on the opioid crisis, is a very important project to director and star Bryan Greenberg. The movie tells three interconnected stories of a CEO of a pharmaceutical corporation, a doctor, and an addict, exploring the ways in which they’re all deeply affected by and play a part in the crisis in America.

Says Greenberg, who has previously starred in projects like October Road, The Perfect Score, Prime, and How to Make it in America before heading behind the camera, “For most of my life I have made a career as an actor in television and film. But I was compelled to write and make my directorial debut with Junction because it’s a very personal story for me. I am not an addict, but I almost became a little too close to being one. A few years ago I went in for a routine surgery and was prescribed OxyContin. A few months later I found myself getting dopesick trying to quit the meds. I’m one of the lucky ones. Some of my friends who passed away from addiction were not. The fact that there was a system put in place to make addicts out of innocent people for profit really pissed me off. So,I set out to make Junction because I wanted to explore why people would choose to be a part of such a corrupt system.JUNCTION takes on the modern-day opioid crisis, and is told all in one day, through three different perspectives: The CEO of a pharmaceutical company, a doctor, and an addict. But more importantlyJunction is a character drama that examines the everyday microcosmic compromises people make that can lead us all into a global crisis.Most of our funding came from the Sandgaard Foundation, a charity who is dedicated to fighting this terrible crisis. We’ve also featured many real life people from the recovery community in our film.Junction’s amazing diverse cast is an embarrassment of riches. Starring Griffin Dunne, Sophia Bush, Ashley Madekwe, Ryan Eggold, Jamie Chung, Michaela Conlin, Josh Peck, Dascha Polanco, Hill Harper, Eddie K Thomas, and Dash Mihok to name a few.Thanks for taking the time to view Junction. It’s a very personal story to me. As I’m sure it will be for millions of people who have found themselves affected by the opioid epidemic.”

Here, he chats about his film, which will premiere in limited theaters and on demand starting tomorrow, January 26.

Photo Credit: Meir Shavit

This is your directorial debut – can you describe to us your process and how it differs from when you are acting?

Junction was my writing and directorial debut. To be honest I’m not sure I have enough experience as a writer/director yet to have a process haha. But I guess to sum it up I tried to kill my ego and tell the story. That goes for all 3 disciplines. Sometimes when you’re writing you can start judging yourself. I was very conscious of ignoring that negative critic popping up in my mind, and forging ahead with the writing. When I was directing, I didn’t pretend to have all the answers. If someone from another department had a better idea my motto was best idea wins. When I’m acting I try to listen instead of waiting to speak. Take myself out of the way of the story.

Building on the previous question, how did you balance writing, directing and acting in the film? Did you always know that you wanted to direct and act in this film?

Well the writing was easier to balance because the script is written first in isolation. The tricker part for me was directing and acting at the same time. Since I knew it was going to be a lot of heavy lifting I purposely wrote 3 main characters, with 3 different story lines. So I knew I was only going to act in a 3rd of the film. That felt attainable to me. I really wanted to play the role of Michael because at the time I felt like I wasn’t being challenged as an actor. So my response to that was, if no one is going to give me the roles that I want I’ll have to write them for myself. The truth is if you’re directing a scene that you’re acting in, if you’re really present as an actor, you’re not directing. You have to let the acting take precedent in that moment and get lost in the scene. You can’t be watching yourself while you do it. So it takes a lot of faith in your producers and crew that you got it right in prep so you can let it fly when it’s time to film the scene.

Photo Credit: Junction

With such a serious subject matter, did it help to work with people close to you – Jaime is one of your costars, what was it like to direct your wife and how did she support you during this process?

I’m blessed that I’m friends with a lot of talented actors (and married to one) who were willing to help me make my dream come true. That support system certainly provided a comfort level on set which helped. I think Jamie is such a fantastic actress. I would put her in anything and everything if she would let me.

How did you juggle work/life balance while doing this project – was it hard to work with your wife and how did you two find balance on and off set?

Our children were only 6 months old when I left for a few months to do Junction so that was really hard. But Jamie knew how much this film meant to me and she and my other family members stepped up to help with the kids so that I could film Junction. I couldn’t have done it without their support.

Photo Credit: Meir Shavit

Is there a specific scene(s) from the film that you are really proud of?

There’s a montage in the film where we filmed real people on the streets of Providence and NYC where we shot. I wanted to capture actual people who were affected by the crisis. Not just opioid users, but also family members, counselors, and social workers who were connected to the story we were trying to tell. Their eyes say so much. Everytime I see it I’m moved emotionally.

What’s coming up next for you?

I’m currently in Chicago filming a new show for MGM plus called The Emperor Of Ocean Park with Forest Whitaker,

What is the greatest luxury in life and why?

I was so stressed out making this film afterwards I ended up in the hospital with a crazy stomach infection. It taught me what a luxury our health is. Since then I try not to stress as much and not take my health for granted.

Photo Credit: Meir Shavit