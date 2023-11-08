Michael Chow
The World Is Michael “M” Chow’s Stage: But What Is An Act, And What Is The Truth?
JOSH HART
NY Knicks Star Josh Hart Has Wine & Winning On His Mind
D'Angelo Russell
D’Angelo Russell: A Closed Book Opens Up
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony: A Star Is Born, And Continues To Rise
Jay Cutler From The NFL Spotlight To Entrepreneurship And Beyond

The Glen Grant’s ‘Devotion’ Makes A Grand U.S. Debut In Miami: A Whisky Of Unprecedented Elegance

Haute Events, Haute Wine + Spirits, Lifestyle, News

Last week, the city of Miami played host to an unforgettable evening as The Glen Grant celebrated the highly anticipated U.S. debut of ‘Devotion,’ a truly exceptional release from the distillery boasting over 180 years of history. A select group of esteemed guests, including the likes of Paola Alberdi, Angeles Almuna, Chefs Anna Ruiz and Chris Valdes, Kim Nolan, Michael Dolatowski, and more, joined The Glen Grant for an exclusive unveiling of the ‘Devotion’ objet d’art—a masterpiece limited to only seven decanters worldwide.

The Glen Grant's 'Devotion' Makes A Grand U.S. Debut In Miami: A Whisky Of Unprecedented Elegance
Paola Alberdi at The Glen Grant’s US launch of ‘Devotion’

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Glen Grant, BFA

The evening offered a museum-style experience that blended the realms of art and whisky. Guests were treated to theatrical canapés by Le Basque, perfectly complementing the occasion’s opulence. Meanwhile, an immersive floral display by Lewis Miller, renowned for his signature Flower Flashes, added a touch of natural elegance to Miami’s bustling Design District, serving as the backdrop for this remarkable event.

‘Devotion’ represents an unparalleled achievement in the world of whisky—a 70-year-old single malt presented as a handcrafted sculptural masterpiece, a labor of love spanning countless years. This release stands as the oldest single malt ever introduced by The Glen Grant distillery in its illustrious 180-year history.

The Glen Grant's 'Devotion' Makes A Grand U.S. Debut In Miami: A Whisky Of Unprecedented Elegance
The Glen Grant ‘Devotion’

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Glen Grant, BFA

The event was a celebration of unwavering dedication, inspired by the remarkable 70-year reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. It pays tribute to the enduring commitment shared by forefather James ‘The Major’ Grant and Master Distiller Dennis Malcolm OBE, the longest-serving distiller in Scotland.

The Glen Grant's 'Devotion' Makes A Grand U.S. Debut In Miami: A Whisky Of Unprecedented Elegance
Angeles Almuna in front of a florals by Lewis Miller Design at The Glen Grant’s US launch of “Devotion”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Glen Grant, BFA

This sculptural masterpiece is the result of a collaboration with the award-winning craftsman John Galvin. It was meticulously handcrafted from a single fallen Scottish elm tree discovered on The Glen Grant’s distillery grounds. The jewel-like decanter, a true work of art, was expertly created by master glassblower Brodie Nairn.

The Glen Grant's 'Devotion' Makes A Grand U.S. Debut In Miami: A Whisky Of Unprecedented Elegance
Robin Coupar in front of The Glen Grant ‘Devotion,’ the distillery’s oldest release to date

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Glen Grant, BFA

The Glen Grant's 'Devotion' Makes A Grand U.S. Debut In Miami: A Whisky Of Unprecedented Elegance
Rainey Massad, Jose Torres, Juan Carrillo, Billy Petix attend The Glen Grant’s US launch of ‘Devotion’

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Glen Grant, BFA

The whisky within hails from a single French oak Sherry butt cask, filled in 1953—the same year as Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation. Only seven of these unique ‘Devotion’ decanters exist globally, with the first being auctioned by Sotheby’s in September, fetching an impressive $101,300. Now, two of these extraordinary pieces are making their debut in the United States, marking a momentous occasion for whisky connoisseurs and collectors alike.

