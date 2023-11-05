Michael Chow
Concerts in Motion’s Intimate Upper West Side Performance

Philanthropy

Shelly Fireman, Marilyn Fireman, Ben Grossman, Margaret Grossman

Photo Credit: Jared Siskin

Concerts in Motion gathered music enthusiasts and friends at the Upper West Side duplex of Navah Perlman (board member) and Robert Frost for an intimate performance.

Jonathan Rondinelli, Zachary Weese

Photo Credit: Jared Siskin

“I am an opera singer. To prepare, I like to rehearse in front of a live audience, so I thought that nursing homes and veterans’ hospitals would be ideal settings, especially as so many older adults cannot attend live concerts. They’re alone and isolated”, shared Founder and Executive Director Jennifer Carnahan. “14 years ago, I started Concerts in Motion because I experienced an incredible sense of joy while singing and engaging these individuals. They appreciated the quality of the performance and the kind gesture. They really enjoyed talking about memories that the music evoked. We strive to alleviate social isolation for young and old. It’s an epidemic now and our way of addressing this public health crisis is by creating community and connection through music.”

Ken Gorfinkle, Rhett Brandon, Jack Resnik, Caryn Resnick

Photo Credit: Jared Siskin

Pianist Alex Shapiro and Cellist Aviva Frost (daughter of Navah and Robert) played variations by Frédéric Chopin and Reena Esmail.

Monica Rich Kasann, Rhett Brandon

Photo Credit: Jared Siskin

Guests included board members Rhett BrandonShari and Adam Brooks, Roni Jacobson, Debi Korzenik, Monica Rich Kosann, as well as Nora Coblence, Irene Rosner David, Mark Fichandler, Ronnie Fisher, Marilyn and Shelly Fireman, Margaret and Ben Grossman, Sylvia Hemmingway, Alice Lutz, Tara Milne, Caryn Resnick, Kathy Roeder, Jonathan Rondinelli, Lesley Schulhoff, Eileen Solomon, Sara Tayeb-Khalifa, Patricia Underwood and John Moynihan, Nassrin Iromloo Zahedi, andMaggie Zhang with son Tom Liu.

Devika Agge, Carol Berne, Henrietta Pertuz

Photo Credit: Jared Siskin

CiM is a non-profit that brings the healing force of music to New York’s isolated, homebound residents through personalized live concerts. For more information, visit www.concertsinmotion.org.

Amy Linde, Franke Linde, Ken Gorfinkle, Rhett Brandon, Frances Brandon

Photo Credit: Jared Siskin

