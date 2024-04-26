HB
April 26, 2024

From Long Island To 5th Avenue: The Steven Dann Experience Unveils NYC’s Premier, Members-Only Shopping ...

April 26, 2024
Haute Living
By Haute Living

Photo Credit: Steven Dann

Exclusivity and Prestige define the game, with only the top 1% of New York society receiving an invitation. In the ever-changing landscape of the world’s most diverse city, one thing remains constant: exclusive social clubs. It’s no surprise that the demand for private spaces has surged since the pandemic, with members-only social clubs taking center stage in NYC.

While the concept has evolved, the essence of the members-only club remains unchanged. That’s why luxury multi-brand retailer STEVEN DANN is seizing the opportunity to join the ranks. Rubbing shoulders with icons like Harrods, Selfridges, Brunello Cucinelli, Gucci, and Chanel, all of whom share space for private appointments outside their own stores, STEVEN DANN is set to launch the first NYC Members-only private shopping experience. This highly anticipated destination will occupy the entire top floor of a midtown NYC building on Fifth Ave, with the address known only to members.

Steven Dann has come to dominate the luxury fashion world as the members’ retail club is poised to open in the fall of 2024. In classic NYC fashion, where the elite seeks the unattainable, there’s already a waiting list for membership. While you can shop the handpicked curation of the fashion world’s most coveted labels online at www.stevendann.com or at one of his eponymous stores, the in-person shopping experience and styling have fashionistas clamoring to join.

But that personalized experience doesn’t start and end with curation. Suppose they’re looking for style guidance, shopping for something specific, or simply wanting to try on clothes before they make a purchase. In that case, customers can book private appointments at the Steven Dann showroom.

This members-only shopping experience caters to a discerning clientele. Mass-market luxury retailers can overwhelm anyone. “We are ushering in the future of luxury and efficiency,” says Dann. The appointment-based members club will attend to every need. “We will dress her for every occasion, with pieces tailored to fit her lifestyle needs, styling every look from the shoe to the accessories. Whether she’s a high-powered corporate trailblazer with no time to spare or a soccer mom seeking effortless style,” he continues. “What I’m most looking forward to is building new relationships; nothing is more empowering than knowing your clients trust you.”

Hand-selected by a fashion industry visionary with a global cult following, Dann is committed to curating multi-brand collections for customers with discerning tastes. The gallery-style curation also offers exclusive styles from industry designers unavailable elsewhere.

Written in partnership with Joseline Gomez 

