Agave Artistry: Why O’RTE Single Estate is Redefining the Tequila-Sipping Experience

Photo Credit: Brand House Group

When Julious Grant, a spirits industry veteran who spent three decades working in C-Suite roles with several of the world’s most prestigious spirits companies, embarked on an entrepreneurial journey to create his own labels a few years back, he knew from the onset that a hand-crafted tequila would be central to his portfolio. Flash forward a few years later and O’RTE Single Estate has emerged to win over the taste buds of tequila enthusiasts across the US.

Having held significant positions with industry titans like Beam Suntory, Bacardi, and Moët Hennessy, Grant’s journey into the realm of artisanal spirits marked a homecoming to authenticity rather than a departure. It was in 2019 when Grant unveiled the Brand House Group, a venture ignited by his passion for premium spirits and the discernible market void ready to be filled by disruptive artisanal creations tailored to the taste inclinations of contemporary consumers.

O’RTE is the embodiment of Grant’s vision, driven by an unyielding authenticity and visionary craftsmanship. Unlike the vast number of tequilas flooding store and bar shelves, sourcing their agaves indiscriminately from a mix of farms across Mexico, O’RTE’s allegiance lies with a singular estate each year in the heart of Jalisco, ensuring a vintage that is as unique as it is flavorful. The essence of the terrain, climate, and topography of the estate is encapsulated in every bottle, promising a journey to the roots with each sip.

Photo Credit: Brand House Group

“O’RTE Tequila is more than just a brand; it’s a narrative of tradition and a homage to my half-Mexican heritage, articulated through a lens of quality and authenticity,” says Grant, whose mother is Mexican and raised him in Mexico as a young boy. “Each note of flavor, each nuance in aroma unveils a chapter of the estate’s narrative that I am eager to share with the world. The story unfolds with every new vintage, each year bringing forth a unique blend derived from a different estate’s distinctive characteristics. This is a first in the industry and one of the reasons O’RTE has been widely praised since its debut.”

O’RTE’s craftsmanship doesn’t end at the harvest; it’s carried through a rigorous distillation process resulting in a pure spirit that stands as a hallmark of excellence. The 2021 vintages are a dance of flavors, with O’RTE Blanco leading with vivacious peppery notes, O’RTE Reposado serenading with floral honey whispers, and O’RTE Añejo orchestrating a tropical melody with hues of pineapple, oak, and caramel.

“As O’RTE continues to carve its niche in the spirits market, the journey is far from over,” adds Grant. “As more and more people taste O’RTE, the faster we’re growing. In just under a year, we’re carried in a wide number of high-end restaurants, bars, nightlife venues and available through brick and mortar and online retailers nationwide. It’s exciting to see the reaction from enthusiasts and we’re just getting started.”

As the tales of O’RTE’s unique vintage-based approach and meticulous craftsmanship resonate in major markets like New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago and beyond, Julious Grant isn’t just offering a beverage; he is sharing a part of his vision, a fragment of his heritage, and a chapter of the rich tapestry that is the world of artisanal tequila. With O’RTE, he urges us to pause, to savor, and to celebrate the profound simplicity and the grandeur embedded in a bottle of his meticulously crafted tequila.

Visit www.ortetequila.com to purchase O’RTE or to learn more.

Written in partnership with Shannon Sparks