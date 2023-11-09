Photo Credit: Auberge Resorts Collection

Prepare for a bespoke fusion of Italian, French, Caribbean, and Mexican cuisines as New York’s esteemed Michelin-starred restaurant, Musket Room, and its exciting sibling, Raf’s, embark on a culinary adventure to the enchanting shores of the Riviera Maya. This tantalizing collaboration will take place at Etéreo, part of the Auberge Resorts Collection, promising an epic epicurean experience like no other from November 16th to 19th.

Throughout this exciting weekend, Etéreo’s fortunate guests will have the opportunity to savor a unique blend of flavors crafted by NYC’s hottest chef duo. These exclusive culinary events will showcase the remarkable talents of the acclaimed chefs, offering a glimpse into their culinary world. Starting each morning, guests can kickstart their day with a delectable selection of French- and Italian-inspired baked goods and bread from Raf’s at the resort’s signature restaurant, Itzam. Alternatively, they can indulge in signature breakfast pastries from the pastry cart, Chu Chu, creating a perfect start to their tropical days. The ultra-luxury itinerary includes the following:

Thursday, November 16: “Sunset Grill by the Sea”

Chef Camari Mick, Executive Pastry Chef of Musket Room, will pay homage to her Jamaican heritage, tantalizing palates with traditional jerk-style chicken, escovitch fish, and her highly sought-after sweet desserts. Guests can unwind on the unspoiled beach of the Riviera Maya, toes in the sand, while sipping on Caribbean-inspired cocktails created by Etéreo’s expert beverage team.

Friday, November 17: “Raf’s at Resol”

Embark on a sumptuous Italian epicurean journey as Raf’s transforms Etéreo’s lush Mayan-inspired outdoor garden, Resol, into a mesmerizing array of savory Italian tasting stations. As the sun sets over the Caribbean Sea, indulge in exquisite Italian flavors that will transport you to the heart of Italy.

Saturday, November 18: “4-Hands Musket Room Tasting Menu”

Prepare for a flavor-packed adventure as Executive Chef Mary Attea and Chef Camari Mick from Musket Room join forces with Etéreo’s culinary experts. Together, they will curate a tantalizing collaborative tasting menu that guides guests on a culinary journey spanning Mexico, Eastern Europe, and beyond.

This collaboration marks Etéreo’s eighth edition of “Flavors & Spirits,” a rotating series of chef residencies designed to delight guests with remarkable culinary experiences. The excitement doesn’t end here; December will welcome the buzz-worthy Popup Bagels, promising yet another extraordinary culinary adventure.