For Chanel’s visionary Artistic Director, Virginie Viard, freedom was top of mind for the Spring/Summer 2024 Ready-to-Wear collection: “This Spring-Summer 2024 Ready-to-Wear collection is an ode to liberty and to movement, and tells a story that has its origins in the gardens of the Villa Noailles.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

Viard takes us to the picturesque hills of Hyères, where the Villa Noailles stands as a testament to modernist architectural brilliance. Designed in 1923 by the renowned architect Robert Mallet-Stevens, the sprawling terraced gardens, framed by scenic bays that transform the landscape into a living canvas, provide a backdrop of idyllic freedom and inspiration. Facing south, the villa’s volumes and outdoor spaces, from its cubist chequered garden to its sunken flower beds, have served as the muse for the Spring-Summer 2024 Ready-to-Wear collection. The interplay of light and color, an abundance of geometric patterns, and the delightful dance of contrasting asymmetries, patchworks, lines, checks, and stripes infuse life into a collection that embodies a unique vision of elegance and nonchalance — elements that are close to the heart of Viard.

Thus, the collection is a fusion of silhouettes in dynamic fabrications — including the iconic tweed, of course — that celebrate the art of dressing for the spring-summer season. “Sophistication and informality, the tweed throughout the collection, sportswear and lace: I tried to bring one thing and its opposite together in the coolest way possible. And the gardens and swimming pool of the villa Noailles, that exceptional setting, lend themselves to that rather well,” notes Viard.

The spirit of liberation is seen throughout the collection, from short dresses and sunray pleated tops to striped Bermuda shorts and double-breasted jackets worn casually. The collection echoes the ease of summer dressing with low waistlines, flat feels, lightweight suits, cardigans worn as dresses, relaxed trousers, wide-leg shorts, and more.

Imbued with an atmosphere of joy, sport, celebration, and summer, the Chanel Spring/Summer 2024 Ready-to-Wear collection extends a heartfelt invitation to enjoy life in the fresh air — ultimately building our complete wardrobe come spring.