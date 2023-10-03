Patrón El Cielo Took Over The Hamptons This Season

It’s safe to say The Hamptons had a haute summer. From new designer boutiques to fine dining and spirits adventures, the Hamptons were teeming with luxury activations.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Patrón

During the season, Patrón curated immersive experiences at Hampton hotspots like Gurney’s and Surf Lodge, all centered around their new premium tequila, Patrón El Cielo. This summer, the tequila brand made a significant splash by establishing a stylish branded mansion in East Hampton, drawing celebrities, influencers, athletes, and more to celebrate the essence of El Cielo throughout the season. The mansion boasted a well-stocked bar featuring tequila cocktails, an onsite chef, a luxurious pool area, a padel court, a sauna, a meditation room, and much more, making it a true tequila paradise in the Hamptons.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Patrón

Patrón is revolutionizing the world of premium tequila with the introduction of Patrón El Cielo, the world’s first four-times distilled tequila. With its smooth and sweet profile, Patrón El Cielo represents a groundbreaking innovation in the realm of silver tequila. As the inaugural four-times distilled prestige tequila available, El Cielo unlocks the natural, sweet flavors of agave, delivering an unparalleled taste experience with a lively, fresh, and exceptionally smooth finish. Crafted from 100% naturally perfect ingredients – the finest Weber Blue agave, water, and yeast – and produced in small batches to ensure consistency and excellence, Patrón El Cielo embodies the brand’s unwavering commitment to creating the world’s finest tequila.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Patrón

“Patrón El Cielo is radiantly smooth offering a unique experience for tequila drinkers delivering an impressively rare, naturally sweet taste,” says Kathy Parker, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Patrón. “By taking our iconic Silver tequila and expertly using a fourth distillation to develop an amazing, prestige tequila, a first within the category, Master Distiller David Rodriguez really pushed the boundaries with a distinctive process – the complexity of distilling tequila without sacrificing flavor requires remarkable talent and we’re immensely proud of this bold innovation his team created.”