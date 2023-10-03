Beyond Luxury, L’Auberge De Sedona Is A Haven For Holistic Wellness Seekers

Photo Credit: Courtesy of L’Auberge de Sedona

Nestled beneath a serene canopy of sycamore trees in the heart of Sedona’s majestic Red Rock country, L’Auberge de Sedona beckons wellness enthusiasts. Its accommodations are as distinct as they are tranquil, with each cottage, suite, and room thoughtfully designed to enhance the wellness experience. Whether visitors seek breathtaking views, the soothing spa, or the gentle murmur of Oak Creek, they can explore what L’Auberge de Sedona has to offer for their well-being.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of L’Auberge de Sedona

A Resort with Something for Everyone

L’Auberge goes above and beyond, offering a delightful array of resort amenities and spaces designed to cater to the unique desires of guests. Whether preferring dining alongside the bustling creek or seeking solace in the tranquil gardens, L’Auberge promises an exceptional experience. And just moments away, Sedona’s treasures await with abundant art galleries, boutiques, and outdoor activities such as golf, hiking, horseback riding, jeep tours, fishing, helicopter rides, and hot air balloon adventures.

Inspired by Sedona’s sweeping natural beauty, the cottages and rooms provide a luxurious array of options to soothe the soul. Throughout their stay, guests will discover thoughtful resort amenities and touches carefully crafted to nurture and center their experience. As they wander among the stoic rock formations and the glistening creek, L’Auberge de Sedona presents an array of distinctive accommodations, endless opportunities for outdoor exploration, and personal discoveries within Sedona’s renowned red rock canyons. Here, they’ll find an unparalleled destination brimming with life-enriching experiences, adventures, and cherished memories at every twist and turn.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of L’Auberge de Sedona

Culinary Excellence and Chef Ryan Swanson

L’Auberge de Sedona’s culinary program perfectly complements the resort’s transcendent beauty and luxury. Guests can savor one of the world’s most scenic dining experiences with Southern European cuisine and expert-curated wine lists. Most recently, the resort introduced a new Executive Chef, Ryan Swanson, whose individualized approach at their flagship restaurant, Cress on Oak Creek, is redefining Arizonan Cuisine.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of L’Auberge de Sedona

Natural, Transformative Healing at L’Apothecary Spa

On property, guests can submerge themselves in the serene pool area, a sun-drenched oasis that offers both tranquility and a playful atmosphere. This oasis boasts a heated pool and a year-round hot tub, ensuring comfort in every season. Moreover, don’t miss the chance to savor poolside delights at Le Petit Bar La Piscine, open seasonally from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To take relaxation to the next level, guests can venture into the lush forest with the soothing sound of rolling waters, where they’ll find L’Apothecary Spa, a true sanctuary of nature. They can immerse themselves in unique offerings set within stunning natural surroundings or opt for traditional services like deep tissue massages, all enhanced by organic products that reflect the harmony of nature. The Signature Spa Experiences have been meticulously crafted by highly skilled spa staff, experts in tailoring treatments to individual needs. This ensures that the journey to healing, relaxation, or invigoration is truly personalized.

Harnessing the healing powers of nature, L’Apothecary Spa combines the metaphysical properties of Sedona with the rarefied luxury of the serene and intimate grounds, providing guests with a renewed sense of balance and enlightenment.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of L’Auberge de Sedona

More Than a Retreat, It’s a Lifestyle

At L’Auberge de Sedona, wellness extends far beyond the spa and becomes an integral part of daily life. The resort offers a diverse range of wellness programs designed to foster harmony of the mind, body, and spirit. From guided meditation sessions amidst serene gardens to yoga classes with breathtaking views of the picturesque red rock canyons, our guests have the opportunity to immerse themselves in holistic wellness practices.

Begin your wellness journey with a beautiful ceremony that focuses on letting go and setting new intentions, using Sacred Chakra Sound Medicine. Experience the profound transformative power of alchemy bowls and crystals as they work to restore balance, align your body and mind, and sweep away any unwanted energy, making room for the new.

In the Soul Energy Medicine sessions, embark on a voyage of self-discovery through guided breathing meditation. These sessions are designed to unlock deep rest, inner peace, structural alignment, and inner attunement. Guided by a higher consciousness, these sessions may incorporate gentle stretching, rocking, acupressure, or soothing massage techniques, leaving you with a profound sense of transformation as anything that hinders your joy dissipates.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of L’Auberge de Sedona

Explore the healing power of sound through Sound Healing sessions, which offer a sensory healing experience. Engage in interactive toning and mantra practices to uncover new facets of yourself. Achieve deep relaxation and chakra balancing through the harmonious sounds of seven native flutes, each tuned to resonate with the body’s seven main energy centers. These sessions are suitable for both beginners and advanced practitioners.

On-site highly trained instructors will craft unique yoga sessions tailored to your specific needs. Through a combination of written evaluations and intuitive guidance, the Customized Yoga sessions provide a personalized yoga experience. You can also dive into Transformational Breathwork, a journey that combines gentle floor yoga poses with breathing exercises. Rediscover your innate power to self-heal, release tension, and embrace the inherent joy that resides within you. Breath is not only a powerful tool for healing; it is the essence of life itself.

L’Auberge de Sedona is more than just a luxury resort; it’s a haven for those seeking a holistic approach to wellness. With its idyllic location, world-class dining, rejuvenating spa experiences, and wellness-focused activities, it offers a complete wellness immersion in the heart of Sedona’s natural beauty.