HB
Haute Cuisine, Haute Scene | June 11, 2024

Inside Wynn Las Vegas’ Inaugural Gourmet Extravaganza, Revelry

Haute Cuisine, Haute Scene | June 11, 2024
Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler
Revelry
Icons dinner

Photo Credit: Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Las Vegas’ inaugural culinary festival, Revelry, was a massive success.

The culinary extravaganza took place at the resort between June 5-8 and featured the world’s top names in hospitality and entertainment for four days of meals and events, starting after the World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, which were also held at The Wynn the night prior to the festival.

Las Vegas local and culinary extraordinaire Elizabeth Blau, a James Beard nominated restaurateur, created the event in partnership with Wynn to bring together the world’s top chefs, best-in-class vintners and mixologists to create a series of immersive programming, events and curated experiences.

Revelry
All Star Chefs dinner fare

Photo Credit: Wynn Las Vegas

The events were as follows:

  • Icons Dinner brought together some of the biggest names in food, including Daniel Humm (Eleven Madison Park), Thomas Keller (The French Laundry), Dominique Crenn (Atelier Crenn) and more, to offer guests a six-course meal of the icon’s signature dishes.
  • Revelry’s mixology class, Class in the Glass – Powered by GE Profile, was headlined by award-winning mixologists Kate Gerwin (Happy Accidents) and Mariena Mercer Boarini (Master Mixologist, Wynn Resorts – North America). Together, Kate and Mariena demoed their interpretations of three reimagined cocktails; French 75, Espresso Martini and Cannes Champagne Sour.
  • Los Angeles’ famed Yakitoriguy hosted a class and demonstration, and shared insight into the Japanese cuisine’s rich history, as well as Yakitori tips and tricks, such as how to breakdown and cook Yakitori with a whole chicken.
  • A Celebrity Chef Golf Tournament hosted by Michelin-starred Chef Thomas Keller teed off the weekend – offering brunch bites, a barista station with Cumulus Coffee, Japanese hand-rolls and desserts – all in support of Nevada’s Three Square Food Bank and the Women’s Hospitality Initiative.
  • Nearly 1,000 guests gathered for The Feast, a grand tasting like no other! The Feast’s event highlights included Taylor Sheridan of “Yellowstone” and Four Sixes Ranch fame making a celebrity appearance at the Four Sixes Country Cookout featuring Four Sixes tomahawks, a wood-roasted whole hog and smoked brisket; actor and producer Aaron Paul joining to launch his new Zero Bond Caviar; thematic entertainment included acrobatic performances, a live artist station, synchronized cowboy cookout dances, live music, customized entertainers hosting each culinary universe and more; and a 325-pound blue fin tuna presentation, brought in from Japan, at Shibuya Crossing, where chefs presented the tuna on-stage with a ceremonial welcome before they brought in a master tuna butcher to prepare fresh sushi, sashimi and creative handrolls. During the event, attendees mingled with top chefs and celebrities throughout the four immersive culinary universes.
    • The Casbah Marketplace featuring modern Mediterranean dishes from Alon Shaya (Safta 1964), Laura and Sayat Ozyilmaz (Dalida), Stephanie Sandfrey and Jose Ayala (Zaytinya by Jose Andres) and Jennifer Yee (Wynn Las Vegas).
      Road to Tulum featuring Coastal Mexican cuisine from Sarah Thompson (Casa Playa), Esdras Ochoa (Mexicali Taco & Co) and Mercer Boarini.
    • Shibuya Crossing, inspired by Tokyo’s famed Shibuya District, with bites from Jeff Ramsey (Mizumi), Liwei Liao and Yakitoriguy.
    • Four Sixes Ranch Country Cookout, a ranch-inspired cowboy cookout from Christopher Lee (Wynn Las Vegas), Michelle and Andrew Munoz (Moo’s Craft Barbecue) and Heather Wong (Flouring Cake Shop), showcasing sample prime cuts from the famed Four Sixes Ranch.
Revelry
The Feast

Photo Credit: Wynn Las Vegas

Revelry
Modern Mediterranean Chefs Joshua Smith and Michael Symon

Photo Credit: Wynn Las Vegas

Revelry
Aaron Paul shows off his new caviar brand

Photo Credit: Wynn Las Vegas

Related Articles

The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
Haute Partners

The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

By Mary Gibson

Welcome to Miami’s most exclusive address: The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, where elegance and sophistication merge with the vibrant energy of South Florida.

How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty
News

How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty

By Adrienne Faurote

At the 76th Annual Emmy Awards on September 15, 2024, Elizabeth Debicki stunned on the red carpet with a Dior Beauty look.

Chanel Renews Grand Palais Patronage: A 30 Million Euro Investment In Parisian Cultur
Fashion

Chanel Renews Grand Palais Patronage: A 30 Million Euro Investment In Parisian Cultur

By Adrienne Faurote

The relationship between Chanel and the Grand Palais began in 2005 with Karl Lagerfeld’s imaginative fashion shows.

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
Fashion

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

It’s safe to say fashion is officially back in the city — ahead, we take a look back on the best shows of New York Fashion Week.

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
Fashion

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Louis Vuitton has launched Fall, a Men’s Capsule Collection that just made its grand debut this week inspired by painter Park Seo-Bo.

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
News

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here

By Adrienne Faurote

Tiffany & Co. has unveiled new designs from its Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection, featuring freshwater pearls.

Latest Story

  • The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
    Haute Partners

    The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

  • How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty
    News

    How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty

  • Chanel Renews Grand Palais Patronage: A 30 Million Euro Investment In Parisian Cultur
    Fashion

    Chanel Renews Grand Palais Patronage: A 30 Million Euro Investment In Parisian Cultur

  • These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
    Fashion

    These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

  • Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
    Fashion

    Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
Haute Partners

The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty
News

How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty

Chanel Renews Grand Palais Patronage: A 30 Million Euro Investment In Parisian Cultur
Fashion

Chanel Renews Grand Palais Patronage: A 30 Million Euro Investment In Parisian Cultur

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
Fashion

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
Fashion

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

Related Articles

The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
Haute Partners

The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

By Mary Gibson

Welcome to Miami’s most exclusive address: The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, where elegance and sophistication merge with the vibrant energy of South Florida.

How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty
News

How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty

By Adrienne Faurote

At the 76th Annual Emmy Awards on September 15, 2024, Elizabeth Debicki stunned on the red carpet with a Dior Beauty look.

Chanel Renews Grand Palais Patronage: A 30 Million Euro Investment In Parisian Cultur
Fashion

Chanel Renews Grand Palais Patronage: A 30 Million Euro Investment In Parisian Cultur

By Adrienne Faurote

The relationship between Chanel and the Grand Palais began in 2005 with Karl Lagerfeld’s imaginative fashion shows.

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
Fashion

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

It’s safe to say fashion is officially back in the city — ahead, we take a look back on the best shows of New York Fashion Week.

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
Fashion

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Louis Vuitton has launched Fall, a Men’s Capsule Collection that just made its grand debut this week inspired by painter Park Seo-Bo.

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
News

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here

By Adrienne Faurote

Tiffany & Co. has unveiled new designs from its Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection, featuring freshwater pearls.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black