Wynn Las Vegas’ inaugural culinary festival, Revelry, was a massive success.

The culinary extravaganza took place at the resort between June 5-8 and featured the world’s top names in hospitality and entertainment for four days of meals and events, starting after the World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, which were also held at The Wynn the night prior to the festival.

Las Vegas local and culinary extraordinaire Elizabeth Blau, a James Beard nominated restaurateur, created the event in partnership with Wynn to bring together the world’s top chefs, best-in-class vintners and mixologists to create a series of immersive programming, events and curated experiences.

The events were as follows:

Icons Dinner brought together some of the biggest names in food, including Daniel Humm (Eleven Madison Park), Thomas Keller (The French Laundry), Dominique Crenn (Atelier Crenn) and more, to offer guests a six-course meal of the icon’s signature dishes.

teed off the weekend – offering brunch bites, a barista station with Cumulus Coffee, Japanese hand-rolls and desserts – all in support of Nevada’s Three Square Food Bank and the Women’s Hospitality Initiative. Nearly 1,000 guests gathered for The Feast, a grand tasting like no other! The Feast’s event highlights included Taylor Sheridan of “Yellowstone” and Four Sixes Ranch fame making a celebrity appearance at the Four Sixes Country Cookout featuring Four Sixes tomahawks, a wood-roasted whole hog and smoked brisket; actor and producer Aaron Paul joining to launch his new Zero Bond Caviar; thematic entertainment included acrobatic performances, a live artist station, synchronized cowboy cookout dances, live music, customized entertainers hosting each culinary universe and more; and a 325-pound blue fin tuna presentation, brought in from Japan, at Shibuya Crossing, where chefs presented the tuna on-stage with a ceremonial welcome before they brought in a master tuna butcher to prepare fresh sushi, sashimi and creative handrolls. During the event, attendees mingled with top chefs and celebrities throughout the four immersive culinary universes. The Casbah Marketplace featuring modern Mediterranean dishes from Alon Shaya (Safta 1964), Laura and Sayat Ozyilmaz (Dalida), Stephanie Sandfrey and Jose Ayala (Zaytinya by Jose Andres) and Jennifer Yee (Wynn Las Vegas).

Road to Tulum featuring Coastal Mexican cuisine from Sarah Thompson (Casa Playa), Esdras Ochoa (Mexicali Taco & Co) and Mercer Boarini. Shibuya Crossing, inspired by Tokyo’s famed Shibuya District, with bites from Jeff Ramsey (Mizumi), Liwei Liao and Yakitoriguy. Four Sixes Ranch Country Cookout, a ranch-inspired cowboy cookout from Christopher Lee (Wynn Las Vegas), Michelle and Andrew Munoz (Moo’s Craft Barbecue) and Heather Wong (Flouring Cake Shop), showcasing sample prime cuts from the famed Four Sixes Ranch.

