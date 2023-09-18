Olivia Palermo
Cover Story
The Etymology Of An ‘It Girl’ — One On One With Olivia Palermo
Hannah Waddingham
Cover Story
Hannah Waddingham Has Entered Her ‘IDGAF’ Era. This Is How ‘Ted Lasso’ Helped Her Get There.
Taylor Fritz
Cover Story
The Sky Is The Limit For America’s Top Ranked Tennis Pro, Taylor Fritz
Aaron Donald
Cover Story
LA Rams Star Aaron Donald On The Art Of Starting Over
Jalen Ramsey
Cover Story
Jalen Ramsey Is A Ray Of Sunshine After Signing With The Miami Dolphins

St. Marks Quarterback Hudson Heinemann And CEO Michelle-Marie Heinemann Scaglia Discuss Sports And The US Open

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

by Maria Williams

Hudson Heinemann with his Mother Michelle-Marie Heinemann Scaglia at the US Open.

“This was an amazing game, watching Ben Shelton hit the fastest serve of the US Open, and battle past Tommy Paul who is a phenomenal player, and reach the quarter-finals,” said Hudson Heinemann who has been an athlete his entire life and knows first-hand the dedication and commitment that must be given to reach the top level of any sport.

Hudson Heinemann at the Arthur Ashe Stadium attending the US Open 2023.

While still a junior at St. Marks prep school in Southborough Massachusetts, and the Varsity quarterback, Heinemann said “I enjoy sports for everything they have taught me about teamwork, leadership, community, hard work, the pursuit of excellence and achieving goals. Sports also instill in us the importance of fitness for our mind, body, and soul, constantly driving us to be the best we can be.” This was certainly the case for Ben Shelton, in a lively round of 16 matches that lasted two hours and 49 minutes, Shelton took the measure of his fellow American, 14th-seeded Tommy Paul, to earn a 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 victory. Having begun 2023 with a run to the last eight at the Australian Open, the 47th-ranked Shelton has now bookended his Grand Slam campaigns nicely. That’s an excellent feat on any terms, but even more impressive when you consider that Shelton hadn’t won two straight matches since Melbourne. Said Shelton, “I think that the more that I slowed things down, you know, changed up speeds and just kind of stayed calm and confident in my game style and didn’t try to extend myself outside of what I have, I think that was the biggest part for me to get over the line.” Michelle-Marie Heinemann Scaglia, who is the CEO of the luxury lifestyle brand Old Fashioned Mom gave some wonderful advice for parents who have children interested in sports “Be interested and supportive, light and playful, understanding and open-hearted.  Be accepting and tolerant of your child’s learning process and her/his physical abilities.  Acknowledge and enjoy your child’s participation and successes….even the small ones. Most importantly love them unconditionally and support their coach, remember they are developing into their own person with character and values.”

Hudson Heinemann and his Mother watching the US Open.

Written in partnership with Maria Williams

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Venus et Fleur Unveils The Perennial Collection, The Brand's Foray Into The Home & Tablescape Category
News
September 19, 2023
Venus et Fleur Unveils The Perennial Collection, The Brand’s Foray Into The Home & Tablescape Category
By Adrienne Faurote
Fontainebleau Las Vegas
City Guide
September 19, 2023
Fontainebleau Las Vegas Unveils 36 Culinary Concepts, Opening Date & More
By Laura Schreffler
Kevin Hart
Haute Wine + Spirits
September 19, 2023
Kevin Hart Inked A Major Deal With The Philadelphia Eagles. But What Is He Doing?
By Laura Schreffler
Louis Vuitton Launches A Podcast — Here's Everything You Need To Know
Fashion
September 18, 2023
Louis Vuitton Launches A Podcast — Here’s Everything You Need To Know
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami