“This was an amazing game, watching Ben Shelton hit the fastest serve of the US Open, and battle past Tommy Paul who is a phenomenal player, and reach the quarter-finals,” said Hudson Heinemann who has been an athlete his entire life and knows first-hand the dedication and commitment that must be given to reach the top level of any sport.

While still a junior at St. Marks prep school in Southborough Massachusetts, and the Varsity quarterback, Heinemann said “I enjoy sports for everything they have taught me about teamwork, leadership, community, hard work, the pursuit of excellence and achieving goals. Sports also instill in us the importance of fitness for our mind, body, and soul, constantly driving us to be the best we can be.” This was certainly the case for Ben Shelton, in a lively round of 16 matches that lasted two hours and 49 minutes, Shelton took the measure of his fellow American, 14th-seeded Tommy Paul, to earn a 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 victory. Having begun 2023 with a run to the last eight at the Australian Open, the 47th-ranked Shelton has now bookended his Grand Slam campaigns nicely. That’s an excellent feat on any terms, but even more impressive when you consider that Shelton hadn’t won two straight matches since Melbourne. Said Shelton, “I think that the more that I slowed things down, you know, changed up speeds and just kind of stayed calm and confident in my game style and didn’t try to extend myself outside of what I have, I think that was the biggest part for me to get over the line.” Michelle-Marie Heinemann Scaglia, who is the CEO of the luxury lifestyle brand Old Fashioned Mom gave some wonderful advice for parents who have children interested in sports “Be interested and supportive, light and playful, understanding and open-hearted. Be accepting and tolerant of your child’s learning process and her/his physical abilities. Acknowledge and enjoy your child’s participation and successes….even the small ones. Most importantly love them unconditionally and support their coach, remember they are developing into their own person with character and values.”

Written in partnership with Maria Williams