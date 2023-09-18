Onie Bolduc Unveils The Ultimate Retreat: Canyons Village Ranch – A Paragon Of Privacy, Convenience, And Serenity

Esteemed luxury realtor, Onie Bolduc of Bolduc Mountain Luxury, brings forth an exceptional opportunity for discerning buyers in Park City. The magnificent Canyons Village Ranch, spanning over two parcels and totaling an impressive 12.1 acres, is now available for those seeking the epitome of exclusivity and tranquility. Nestled at the base of the Canyons Village at Park City Mountain, this extraordinary family compound estate offers unparalleled access to nature’s wonders and boasts a plethora of exquisite features.

Immerse yourself in the splendor of Canyons Village Ranch as you step onto the property through gated access from both White Pine Canyon Road and Red Pine Road. As you explore the grounds, you’ll be captivated by the harmonious blend of grassy hills, towering pines, graceful aspens, and captivating water features. The main house, ensconced within a picturesque cluster of trees, beckons with a large deck overlooking a scenic creek—a serene oasis for relaxation and contemplation. Just a short walk away, an impeccably appointed guest home awaits, offering expansive views and vaulted ceilings, providing a haven for visiting guests.

Beyond the residences, this extraordinary property caters to equestrian and outdoor enthusiasts with a modern barn, stables, a training corral, and approximately two acres of fenced-in pastures—an equestrian and mountain sanctuary dream come true. The property also presents a second main-house building envelope, offering the opportunity to create a custom home that perfectly aligns with your dreams and aspirations.

Canyons Village Ranch seamlessly combines the allure of the Wild West with contemporary comforts and convenience. While secluded in the tranquility of this urban mountain ranch, you’ll still find yourself within steps of world-class skiing, fine dining establishments, and premier retail experiences. Park City Mountain, Canyons Village, and the historic Main Street of Park City are all within walking distance, ensuring that entertainment and adventure are never far away. Canyons Village has evolved into a renowned international destination. With esteemed brands such as Hilton, Hyatt, Pendry, and Yotel finding a home in the village, this locale offers the perfect blend of natural beauty and luxurious amenities.

Canyons Village Ranch presents an unrivaled opportunity for those seeking a haven of privacy, convenience, and serenity. Lose yourself in the peaceful embrace of nature, enjoy the thrill of outdoor adventures, and experience the epitome of luxury living. Discover the unparalleled beauty of this remarkable estate and don’t miss the chance to own a piece of paradise at the base of Park City Mountain—Canyons Village Ranch awaits your arrival.

The sheer uniqueness of 1892 W White Pine Canyon Rd in Park City Utah surpasses any comparison, and the captivating property tour presented below will unveil the reasons behind its unparalleled allure.

About Onie Bolduc of Bolduc Mountain Luxury

For more than two decades, Onie Bolduc and his remarkable team at Bolduc Mountain Luxury have been dedicated to serving the vibrant markets of Park City and Deer Valley.

Onie stands as a true authority in sealing deals for luxury properties. He collaborates closely with sellers and buyers, transforming their real estate aspirations into tangible realities, and has crafted groundbreaking marketing campaigns that have garnered national media attention for his client’s listings. His profound understanding of the Deer Valley real estate landscape ensures a seamless matching process, expertly pairing buyers with their dream homes.

The accolades bestowed upon Onie are a testament to his exceptional skills and accomplishments. In 2022, he was honored with inclusion in the esteemed RealTrends + Tom Ferry ‘America’s Best Real Estate Professionals’ rankings. This highly regarded list acknowledges the most outstanding real estate agents nationwide, with Onie securing a spot in Utah’s Top 15 by Volume rankings. His dedication to guiding each valued client toward their goals with exceptional service solidifies his position as Deer Valley’s premier luxury real estate agent.

Written in partnership with NewsWorthy Homes