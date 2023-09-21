Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

A few weeks ago, ahead of the U.S. Open, Louis Vuitton practically broke the internet when tennis phenom Carlos Alcaraz posed for the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Formal Wear collection — revealing a collaboration we never knew we needed. Ushering in a new era for the brand, embodying a contemporary elegance, the new formal collection is ultimately redefining what formal wear should be in 2024.

The foundation of the formal collection is built on timeless business essentials, reimagined with elevated style. Luxurious fabrics elevate everyday staples, from meticulously crafted single-breasted suiting to impeccably tailored coats. The collection also features a range of solid, striped, and patterned shirts boasting clean lines and flattering cuts. These essentials are designed to exude a sense of refined professionalism while also being incredibly cool.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Accompanying these pieces are a selection of companion accessories that include the sleek graphite gray Keepall Damier Graphite, the Taiga, and the Lockit Millesime. Footwear styles for the season encompass the Sorbonne loafers and Varenne Chelsea boots, available in rich shades of cognac, tobacco, dark blue, and classic black leather. The collection extends to encompass small leather goods, such as the Vendome or LV Skyline belts, as well as 100% cashmere scarves and fresh renditions of the Horizon travel bag, available in graphite Damier or timeless black.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Designed to dress for a range of occasions, from special occasions and celebratory soirees to more casual moments, the formal collection has it covered. Louis Vuitton presents a captivating range of evening wear, including Starry Night tuxedos, tonal jacquard Thistles motifs, embellished Monogram Eclipse styles, and a vibrant modernized check called LVTangles, alongside modern tailored pieces. The collection also boasts closet essentials for the everyday, like a suede leather jacket, crewnecks, and cardigans featuring contrasting Jacquard two-tone Monogram motifs on the sleeves. The collection also includes statement pieces such as a double-breasted jacket with an all-over LV Crosses motif and short- and long-sleeved shirts adorned with the new Monogram Eclipse or Monogram Wave motifs. The Voltaire derby, available in white, neon green, or tonal variations, adds a touch of contemporary flair to any ensemble.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The accessory range for this season includes a selection of stylish bags, ranging from the practical LV Aerogram backpack to the Taurillon or Eclipse flat bags, ideal for mini-getaways. Perhaps the focal point of the accessories is the Georges Tote for 2023, made in collaboration with Domaine des Massifs. Crafted from exceptional high-end grained leather, this exclusive statement bag takes its name from the son of Louis Vuitton, a staunch advocate of French savoir-faire. The Georges Tote boasts a sleek, structured design that accentuates the natural beauty of its leather. It features a refined S-Lock closing system for secure belongings and offers versatility with an adjustable, removable strap. Available in black or khaki-gray calf leather, the Georges Tote is a testament to Louis Vuitton’s commitment to exquisite craftsmanship.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton’s Spring-Summer 2024 collection is a testament to the brand’s unwavering dedication to redefining the modern gentleman’s wardrobe with unmatched sophistication and panache.