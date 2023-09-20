Star-Studded Night at The Shanghai

Fashion Week NYC hosted two events at The Shanghai at Hutong, the city’s ultimate celebrity hotspot. One was for legendary author behind Sex and the City, Candace Bushnell and another one Amanda Caroline Cronin hosted the launch of her cosmetic line Amanda Caroline Cronin in the USA. Both were organized by Anna Rothchild.

London-based Amanda Caroline Cronin was Celebrating her American partnership with Saks 5th Avenue USA. Amanda Cronin gave a beautiful speech empowering strong women and telling guests hee amazing story of how she built her brand and the future development of the brand in Saudi Arabia and Harold’s London. All the guests got goody bags with the product line and looked very proud of Amanda Caroline Cronin.

Guests enjoyed Peking duck, dumplings, Asian chicken, and Hutong Prawn Rolls. Among the guest were EVELYN SUBRAMANIAM, MARIE-CLAIRE GLADSTONE, PATRICIA SILVERSTEIN, ESSI METSAKALLIO, NAZEEE MOINIAN, FARAH MOINIAN, PAMELA MORGAN, SHEILA GIANGRANDE, DR TERRI NORDEN, IRENE GLADSTONE, NIZA POLAK, NANCY BURNS, CORINA LARPIN, NATALIA TCHETCHULINA, ABIGAIL POLLAK, LIZ SWIG, TAYLOR NORTON.



Candice Bushnell, the literary luminary and mastermind behind the iconic Sex and the City series, captivated the crowd with her wit and charm. She told her guests that she was working on a new novel that will have readers falling in love all over again. We can’t wait to see what she has in store for us! Among the guests were Peter Thomas Roth, Ramona Singer, Enrico Bruno, and Tina.