Fendi’s Spring/Summer 2024 Collection Is A Love Letter To Rome

Milan Fashion Week is officially in full swing, debuting the Spring/Summer 2024 collections of our favorite luxury Maisons. Fendi, an exciting show at the beginning of the week, opened its show notes with deep sentiments about Rome from Kim Jones, the Artistic Director of Couture and Womenswear at Fendi — clearly revealing to the guests that this show would be Jones’ love letter to Rome.

“When I am in Rome, every day I walk from the hotel to the Colosseum wearing my ear pods. It’s like listening to a soundtrack to an imaginary film with Fendi characters I see along the way,” says Jones. “In Rome, there is an elegance in ease and not caring what anybody else thinks — that is real luxury. In this collection, I wanted to reflect that. It is about women who dress for themselves and their own lives; I see it with Silvia and Delfina all of the time. It’s not about the spectacle of being looked at but the reality of wearing and the confidence and chicness that comes with it. It’s not about being something but being someone.”

Guided by the visionary hand of Jones, this collection transcends mere garments and accessories, emerging as an evocative ode to the spirit of Rome and the unfettered elegance of personal style as Jones paints a vivid picture of his daily ritual in the Eternal City. He guides us through a collection where imperfections are revered as the very essence of human perfection. Here, luxury resides in the comfort and quiet confidence that clothing and accessories offer, enabling each wearer to authentically express their individuality. The collection, marked by its duality, reflects Fendi’s core design values. It strikes an exquisite balance between pragmatism and playfulness, as masculine tailoring and materials intertwine with the soft allure of silks and knits.

The traditional curtain waistband of tailored trousers receives a modern twist as it unfolds to reveal its construction, often paired with sinuous knitwear. Evening wear elegantly transitions into everyday wear, with washed silk evening dresses taking center stage. Innovative touches, such as organza-backed strips of soft shearling, offer a refreshing take on summer skirt suits paired with work shirts. The merging of masculine utility with feminine grace is a testament to the collection’s commitment to embracing individual preferences.

At its core, the collection beautifully weaves Fendi’s storied past into its contemporary tapestry. The Selleria stitch, a thread connecting past and present, pays homage to the House’s origins as master saddlers. This iconic stitch evolves into leather bags and garments, eventually transforming into metal thread hardware on shoes. Delfina Delettrez Fendi, the Artistic Director of Jewelry, lends her creative touch with the Fendi Filo jewelry collection. The FF logo undergoes a playful transformation, reappearing in abstract color-blocking through intarsia leathers and structured, strapless knit dresses.

Silvia Venturini Fendi, the Artistic Director of Accessories and Menswear, crafts a diverse and multifaceted collection that celebrates the individuality of Fendi women. The range encompasses iconic styles like the Fendi Peekaboo and Baguette bags, along with Origami and First bags. An innovative addition is the Flip, a shopper that ingeniously folds into a clutch, offering a playful and color-blocked design.

At its core, this new collection is a testament to the myriad personalities that define the world of Fendi, reaffirming that there isn’t just one Fendi woman; there are countless, each encouraged to embrace her unique identity and the essence of Roman freedom.