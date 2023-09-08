An Open Letter

MIAMI — July 27, 2023

As the producer of Sound of Freedom, I humbly invite you to join us in our mission to free millions of children from the clutches of child sex slavery. Already, hundreds of “Ambassadors of Freedom” are out in the world, seeking to destroy the forces that perpetuate these horrors.

“Sound of Freedom” has ignited a powerful movement that has surpassed the success of even the biggest blockbusters. The movie became the #1 movie in the United States on July 4th, the anniversary of the day one of the children depicted in the movie was rescued from slavery. On that day, we celebrated her freedom and continued our fight to save millions of innocent children who are enslaved today.

We invite each of you to experience this remarkable film — a powerful true story that entertains, educates and inspires people to take action. We hope it serves as a catalyst for change, compelling us to fight for the freedom of our innocent children.

This movement has already yielded remarkable results, leading to the rescue of thousands of children. And with your support, we hope to save millions more.

Together, we can bridge the gaps between nations and foster a united front against trafficking cartels and global pedophile networks.

The true story depicted in “Sound of Freedom” starkly reminds us how important it is for all of us to work together in a harmonious effort to address this pressing global issue. It underscores the urgent need for everyone to place the well-being of children above our politics and join forces to abolish child slavery.

After discovering that the United States represents the leading market for trafficked children, with Mexico having the highest number of victims, I felt called to make a movie that had the power to raise awareness and bring together leaders from different countries and parties. Together we can help end the abduction, abuse and sexual exploitation of innocent children.

I want to express my deepest gratitude to all the Ambassadors of Freedom who are already fighting for the 2 million children enslaved today. Thank you for supporting our mission to raise awareness and for fighting to abolish child trafficking forever.

Thousands of Ambassadors of Freedom have selflessly engaged in helping to promote this mission. Among them, many have shared their thoughts on this worldwide crisis. Click the links to see their videos and hear what they have to say. Alejandro Sanz, Alex Sirvent, Carlos Ponce, Chuck Liddell, Cristal Aparicio, Dana White, Enrique Santos, Ivanka Trump, Jen Spry, Jewel, Jorge Masvidal, Karolina Kurkova, Lauren Diagle, Luis Fonsi, Maria Elena Salinas,Mel Gibson, Melky Jean, Pamela Silva, Samantha Lockwood, Tony Robbins, Yotuel Romero.

We want to give special thanks to Elon Musk for offering to distribute our life-saving movie through Twitter without taking fees. The wealthiest man in the world is using his power to fight for the freedom of children (click here to view Elon’s comment on the “Sound of Freedom” Twitter (now X) page). Elon was the first Ambassador of Freedom, who used his platform to promote our movie’s mission to rescue children and abolish child slavery.

Other inspiring videos created by Ambassadors of Freedom will continue to be published at ShareFreedom.com.

Please help us advance this cause by becoming an “Ambassador of Freedom.” You can promote awareness by hosting private screenings of “Sound of Freedom” for leaders in the community you serve. We encourage you to invite local anti-trafficking organizations as well as survivors of child exploitation.

If you want to become an Ambassador of Freedom, you can schedule your private screening at ShareFreedom.com. The site gives you step-by-step instructions on how to host your private event and provides resources to promote your screening and the movie’s mission.

We encourage you to invite influential leaders representing diverse backgrounds and beliefs to forge unity in the pursuit of a shared mission — to eradicate child trafficking and provide lasting protection to the innocent.

Together, we can liberate innocent souls who are suffering, restore hope to desperate parents in search of their missing children, and bring an end to the horrifying reality of child trafficking.

Please stand with us as we fight against the child trafficking cartels, predatory pedophiles, and those who shield them from justice. Together, we can be the answer to the prayers of enslaved children and the desperate pleas of their parents for their freedom.

Let us stand united in the fight to end child trafficking.

With profound respect and unwavering dedication,

Eduardo Verástegui

Producer of Sound of Freedom