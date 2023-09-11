In the ever-evolving world of contemporary cinema, Alejandro Monteverde has firmly etched his name as a modern-day maestro, wielding his directorial baton to craft stories that are not just visually enthralling but socially impactful. Dubbed the “Mexican Spielberg,” Monteverde, in collaboration with producers Eduardo Verastegui, Leo Severino, and Sean Wolfington, has consistently defied industry norms to produce groundbreaking films of extraordinary depth and impact.
Monteverde began his illustrious career in 2007, writing and directing “Bella”, a low-budget $3 million film that triumphed over acclaimed films like “The Last King of Scotland,” “Babel,” and “Pan’s Labyrinth,” capturing the top prize at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Luminaries like Tony Bennett hailed it as “a perfect film,” and “a masterpiece,” and the legendary Edward James Olmos celebrated “Bella” as a “landmark film.”
Despite its laurels, mainstream studios bypassed “Bella.” Monteverde recalls, “Facing such rejection taught us the value of forging our own path.” With unwavering determination, he and his partners self-distributed the film to phenomenal success. “We rented Lionsgate’s distribution apparatus for a small fee, enabling us to secure theaters and control the marketing,” said Sean Wolfington, one of the film’s producers. “Pre-selling ‘private premieres’ ahead of the film’s debut delivered bigger box office on opening weekend and early word-of-mouth buzz.”
The results were evident. “Bella” not only topped its genre in both ratings and revenue but also clinched accolades like the “Golden Tomato” from Rotten Tomatoes audiences, the U.S. President’s “Service Award”, and the Smithsonian Institute’s “Legacy Award.” Henry Munoz, Chairman of the Smithsonian Latino Center, declared, “Bella is a masterpiece, and it will be in the Smithsonian’s archives along with the hope diamond, the star-spangled banner, and the ruby slippers.”
Monteverde’s journey continued with “Little Boy” in 2015 and peaked with “Sound of Freedom” in 2023. “Sound of Freedom” broke box office records and shattered industry paradigms. After studios refused to fund the film, Monteverde and his partners funded it privately. “When we took on ‘Sound of Freedom,’ we knew the odds were stacked against us. But some stories need to be told, irrespective of the barriers,” Monteverde reflects. What followed was an eight-year, challenge-laden odyssey, before finding distribution through Angel Studios, known for “The Chosen.”
Eight years after its initiation, the film debuted as the #1 movie in America on July 4th, earning the highest audience rating of any film ever made, and inspiring the liberation of thousands of enslaved children. Defying its modest budget of only $14 million, this unexpected summer surprise accumulated nearly $200 million at the U.S. box office, surpassing blockbusters that cost 20x more to make, including “Indiana Jones,” “The Flash,” “Element,” “John Wick,” “Transformers” and “Mission Impossible.” Its recent premiere in Latin America further solidified its status, debuting as the #1 film in the Americas and topping the box office in 17 countries.
With an A+ Cinema score and a flawless Rotten Tomatoes audience rating of 100%, the film’s impact reached far beyond the box office, sparking a movement that’s creating conversations and galvanizing efforts to liberate thousands of children from the horrors of trafficking and sexual exploitation.
Hot on the heels of his groundbreaking “Sound of Freedom,” Monteverde is set to release what promises to be the magnum opus of his career: “Cabrini,” on March 8th. Set against the gritty backdrop of 1890s New York, “Cabrini” chronicles the unbelievable true story of a poor but resilient woman who, against every conceivable obstacle, toppled a corrupt system to build an empire greater than those of Rockefeller and Carnegie, not for power or profit, but to provide sanctuary for the city’s most vulnerable.
In the volatile underworld of 1890s New York City, where darkened alleys crawl with menacing gangs, ruthless slum lords, and Predators of the night, an impoverished immigrant from Italy faced down the city’s most dangerous criminals, corrupt politicians, and oppressive elite, to shatter deep-seated prejudices and to protect children languishing in the perilous streets of 19th-century New York City.
Beautifully shot across the awe-inspiring vistas of the U.S. and Italy, and serenaded by a soul-stirring score from the legendary Andrea Bocelli, “Cabrini” is a major motion picture that boasts extraordinary performances, breathtaking cinematography, and a narrative that leaves no heart untouched and no spirit unlifted. Cristiana Dell’Anna and John Lithgow deliver electrifying performances, immersing viewers into the cutthroat and treacherous world of late 19th century New York – where the boundary between good and evil was razor thin.
Written and directed by Monteverde, “Cabrini” transcends mere storytelling. It captures hearts, lifts spirits, and serves as a powerful testament to how one person, armed with unyielding belief, can change the lives of millions and rewrite the course of history. “This story embodies a woman’s indomitable courage against colossal adversity, to defy the most powerful to create a sanctuary for the most powerless,” explained Monteverde.
Alejandro Monteverde is more than just a filmmaker; he’s a visionary who uses cinema as a transformative medium. Through telling soulful stories and implementing innovative distribution strategies, Monteverde and his partners have proved that movies can indeed change lives, paradigms, and even communities —one groundbreaking film at a time.
So, brace yourselves for an emotional odyssey that doesn’t just tug at the heartstrings but sets them on fire. In Monteverde’s own words, “Cabrini is a tribute to resilience, a testament to the human spirit, and hopefully, an inspiration to all of us to use our time on this earth to make the world a better place for others.”