Benefiting African Community & Conservation Foundation as well as Prince William’s Foundation, Tusk, and Communities Across the World

Amy Green and Gary Green hosted probably one of the best events of summer 2023 – the inaugural Footprint of Life Gala at their residence in Bridgehampton. The family-run Green Vision Foundation curated a star-studded night to bring together like-minded organizations to collectively support and bring much-needed awareness and raised in excess of $600,000.

The jungle-themed “50 Shades of Green” soiree benefitted the charity partners’ work to preserve and protect the natural world, promote community upliftment, and most importantly support conservation programs across Africa. The inaugural event is anticipated to pave the way for many more events to come that will center around communities throughout the world.

The glamorous night had many captivating aspects including cocktails, curated food stations, a live auction, and musical performances by JAN BLOMQVIST, Grace Vanderwaal, and DJ RUCKUS. Additionally, work by David Yarrow recognized as one of the best fine art photographers in the world, was prominently displayed.

Discussing the importance and impact of the event, Global Ambassador Amy Green was passionate in her commitment, “The Footprint of Life gala was not just about raising needed funds dedicated to the preservation of our planet, anti­poaching, rainforest protection, education, improving livelihoods and climate change around the world, It was also about raising the universal vibration. Coming together to find ways to support each other and make change in the most crucial parts of the world is vitally important. I am so fortunate to be able to raise my beautiful family in this lovely world and I cannot imagine waking up one day and all of our natural resources have been diminished and our wildlife extinct.”

The philanthropic causes that will benefit include an array of well-recognized global organizations. Tusk for more than three decades has produced innovative conservation action in Africa. Under the Royal Patronage of HRH Prince William, The Prince of Wales, the charity has raised over $130 million for conservation and community livelihoods programs. The African Community & Conservation Foundation provides a gateway platform to connect citizens of the world with strategic and sustainable community and conservation programs underway in Africa. The latest ACCF expansion projects include Karingani in Mozambique, the Rwanda Project – Volcanoes National Park, and The Malilangwe Trust in Zimbabwe.

Notable attendees included Global Ambassador Amy Green, Gary Green, Erin Lichy of “The Real Housewives of New York City”, Rohan Oza of “Shark Tank”, Ramona Singer, Julia Haart, Grace Vanderwaal, Karolína Kurková, Charlie Mayhew, Dr. Christina Rahm, Clayton Thomas, Andre Berto, Jan Blomqvist, DJ Ruckus, Elton Ilirjani, Sasha and Ali Benz, Maria Buccellati, Jean Shafiroff, Rebecca Seawright, Cagri Kanver, Patricia Silverstein, Sydney Sadick, Devorah Rose, Lynn Scotti, Alie Mitchell, Josh Fox, Dr. Christina Rahm, Clayton Thomas, Bradford Rand, Nitin Gambhir, Elena Ulansky, Kavita Channe, Andrea Catsimatidis.

Sponsors for the event included Nobu, Macallan, Ferrari, The Brady Hunter Foundation, Flech Azul Tequila, Sip Channé, Deluxe Crystal Vodka, Casa del Sol, Kosmos, Xin and Voltaire Cocktail Sorbets, Adamas Reserve, Faith Tribe, Chef Meze, Princess World Jewelersand Hamptons Magazine. The event was produced by Tatiana Byron of 4 PM Events.

the Brady Hunter Foundation’s mission is to address issues related to animal welfare globally, help people understand their relationship with animals better, and inspire others to take action. Brady Hunter aims to work consistently towards reducing animal suffering by developing innovative approaches that ensure the protection and safety of individual animals, populations, and entire species.

This isn’t just another gala. It’s a movement.

Chairs for the night were Global Ambassador Amy Green, Gary Green, Bob Zangrillo, and Danny Armijos. The Host Committee included Carolyn Rafaelian, Charles Mayhew, Kunal Sood, Brady Forseth, Maria Buccellati, Judith Kasen-Windsor, and CEO of the Deepak Chopra Foundation, Poonacha Machaiah.