It’s about to be a gourmet party though! Las Vegas’ Bellagio Resort & Casino is celebrating its silver anniversary this fall with a first of its kind epicurean weekend October 13-15. As one of the weekend’s highlights, chefs Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Michael Mina, and Julian Serrano are collaborating to create an exclusive evening, marking their collective commitment to the resort’s success over the last 25 years.

The exclusive epicurean weekend experience, priced at $10,000 per person, includes:

Friday, October 13 at 6:30 p.m.: Pappy Van Winkle Tasting at The Vault

Pappy Van Winkle, one of the world’s elite bourbon whiskies, is known to drive unparalleled demand and excitement among bourbon connoisseurs due to its limited availability. The opening event for this very special weekend will be hosted by fourth generation Van Winkle family member Preston Van Winkle at The Vault, Bellagio’s exclusive cocktail lounge which made its debut this week. Within this intimate and alluring space designed by the creative team at Studio Munge, guests will enjoy a private tasting of fine and rare selections from the prestigious brand, along with specialty canapes created by Bellagio’s masterful culinary team.

Saturday, October 14 at 6 p.m.: Celebrated Chef Anniversary Dinner

Set at the resort’s famed Picasso restaurant, world-renowned chefs Vongerichten, Mina, and Serrano will come together for an extraordinary evening in celebration of the resort’s anniversary, beginning with vintage champagne and canapes at 6 p.m., followed by a four-course dinner with high-end wine pairings.

Menu highlights:

King Crab & Caviar​ (Julian Serrano)

Pavillon Blanc de Château Margaux, 2017​

Château Haut Brion Blanc 2020​

Dry-aged Duck & Foie Gras​ (Michael Mina)

Château Cheval Blanc, 1998​

Château Figeac, 1998​

Japanese A5 Kobe Beef Tenderloin (Jean-Georges Vongerichten)

Japanese F1 New York Strip

Mishima Reserve Wagyu Brisket​

Château Lafite Rothschild, 2009​

Château Latour, 2009​

Château Mouton Rothschild, 2009​

Château Haut Brion, 2009​

Château Margaux, 2009​

Dessert duo​ (Julian Serrano)

Château d’Yquem, 2007​

Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m.: Wolfgang Puck Brunch

Wolfgang Puck’s culinary legacy in Las Vegas reigns supreme as his flagship restaurant Spago hosts a lakeside brunch beginning at 11 a.m. Featuring daytime versions of Spago’s modern market-driven menu, guests will enjoy Chef Puck’s cuisine while taking in the iconic dancing Bellagio Fountains. Chef Puck will host a fun-filled afternoon complete with live music, specialty cocktails and signature cuisine.

Celebrating Throughout the Month

Guests can enjoy select anniversary menus, caviar specials and beverage offerings unique to the resort’s restaurant portfolio throughout October:

Le Cirque

Guests are invited to immerse themselves in an eight-course dégustation menu with items such as Hamachi Tartar, New Zealand Langoustines and Mishima Filet Mignon. Consistently ranked a AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide 5-Star restaurant, Le Cirque’s exquisite dining room, designed by Adam D. Tihany, exudes celebration, setting the stage for an exquisite experience. The menu, priced at $425 per person, is available Thursday – Monday from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling (702) 693-8100 or visiting Bellagio online.

Picasso

Chef Serrano will serve a five-course anniversary menu at his legendary AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide 5-Star restaurant, Picasso. The venue, recognized for its romantic appearance in the feature film Ocean’s 11 in 2001, is graced with rare works by the master. Whether seated inside the dining room or on the patio, the artistry of the Bellagio Fountains is the perfect backdrop for a memorable evening out. The menu, priced at $210 per person, is available Sunday 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling (702) 693-8105 or visiting Bellagio online.

Michael Mina Bellagio

Chef Mina created a special anniversary menu featuring restaurant classics at his eponymous Michael Mina Bellagio. From his signature Caviar Parfait to fine seafood and meat dishes crafted with flavor, freshness and precision in mind, the chef-driven selections are sure to delight the palate. The five-course menu, priced at $185 per person, is available Wednesday- Sunday 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling (702) 693-7223 or visiting Bellagio online.

Petrossian Bar

Bellagio’s refined bar and lounge features live piano sounds, views of Dale Chihuly’s “Fiori di Como” blown glass installation gracing the resort’s bustling lobby and a specialty menu that allows guests to make the experience their very own. Caviar and captivating spirit pairings will take center stage at Petrossian Bar during the resort’s anniversary month with a variety of specials guests can choose from. Petrossian is open Monday through Sunday 10 a.m. – 1 a.m. Seating is on a first-come, first serve basis.

