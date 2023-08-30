CAMUS Cognac Unveils Its Latest Blend, CAMUS XO

Photo Credit: Camus Cognac

CAMUS, the largest family-owned independent Cognac house, has just unveiled its newest blend, CAMUS XO, an intensely aromatic Cognac that evokes pure pleasure and celebrates the art of dining, bringing Cognac back to the center of the dining table and conversations.

Photo Credit: Camus Cognac

CAMUS XO is encased in a stunning, slightly convex decanter with a squared face and laced with geometric motifs reminiscent of 18th century coats of arms. The decanter is sealed with a golden stopper, the top of which has been carved out to reveal the four-leaf clover, the symbol of CAMUS since 1863 since its founding by the visionary Jean-Baptiste Camus; it has remained within the family for five generations.

Photo Credit: Camus Cognac

This latest blend is uniquely crafted using the Houses’ patented distillation method called “Instensity,” using wines from various crus in Cognac, including Borderies, the most sought after cru in the region. This proprietary process results in an especially aromatic Cognac of superior fruity intensity. On the nose, it contains savory aromas of bitter apricot and oranges, blending with notes of exotic fruit and a dash of deep cacao. On the palate, the aromatic blend is silky with a honey-like texture and intense floral notes, a direct result of the brand’s patented Intensity process. CAMUS XO’s character gradually evolves towards spiced and toasted flavors, which come from the finishing process inside re-toasted cognac barrels. The blend concludes with a long and intense finish, full of dark aromas of vanilla and cinnamon.

Photo Credit: Camus Cognac

“CAMUS XO is a perfect expression of the House of Camus’ uncompromising quest for the most intensely aromatic cognacs,” says CEO Cyril Camus. “The culmination of advanced distillation, finishing, and blending techniques developed over five generations, CAMUS XO is a Cognac that evolves on the palate into a journey of emotions and sensations.”

Photo Credit: Camus Cognac

CAMUS XO (SRP: $349) is now available in select retailers nationwide and on Tipxy, Drizly, ReserveBar, and CAMUS.com.