Taylor Fritz
Cover Story
The Sky Is The Limit For America’s Top Ranked Tennis Pro, Taylor Fritz
Aaron Donald
Cover Story
LA Rams Star Aaron Donald On The Art Of Starting Over
Jalen Ramsey
Cover Story
Jalen Ramsey Is A Ray Of Sunshine After Signing With The Miami Dolphins
Matt Judon
Cover Story
New England Patriots Star Matt Judon Is Cultivating His NFL Career Exactly The Way He Wants: With Positivity
Sam Howell
Cover Story
Sam Howell Is Leading The Charge In His First Year As The Starting QB Of The Washington Commanders. But Is He Stressed? Not Even A Little.

CAMUS Cognac Unveils Its Latest Blend, CAMUS XO

Haute Partners, Haute Wine + Spirits, News

Camus CognacPhoto Credit: Camus Cognac

CAMUS, the largest family-owned independent Cognac house, has just unveiled its newest blend, CAMUS XO, an intensely aromatic Cognac that evokes pure pleasure and celebrates the art of dining, bringing Cognac back to the center of the dining table and conversations.

Camus CognacPhoto Credit: Camus Cognac

CAMUS XO is encased in a stunning, slightly convex decanter with a squared face and laced with geometric motifs reminiscent of 18th century coats of arms. The decanter is sealed with a golden stopper, the top of which has been carved out to reveal the four-leaf clover, the symbol of CAMUS since 1863 since its founding by the visionary Jean-Baptiste Camus; it has remained within the family for five generations.

Camus CognacPhoto Credit: Camus Cognac

This latest blend is uniquely crafted using the Houses’ patented distillation method called “Instensity,” using wines from various crus in Cognac, including Borderies, the most sought after cru in the region. This proprietary process results in an especially aromatic Cognac of superior fruity intensity. On the nose, it contains savory aromas of bitter apricot and oranges, blending with notes of exotic fruit and a dash of deep cacao. On the palate, the aromatic blend is silky with a honey-like texture and intense floral notes, a direct result of the brand’s patented Intensity process. CAMUS XO’s character gradually evolves towards spiced and toasted flavors, which come from the finishing process inside re-toasted cognac barrels. The blend concludes with a long and intense finish, full of dark aromas of vanilla and cinnamon.

Camus CognacPhoto Credit: Camus Cognac

“CAMUS XO is a perfect expression of the House of Camus’ uncompromising quest for the most intensely aromatic cognacs,” says CEO Cyril Camus. “The culmination of advanced distillation, finishing, and blending techniques developed over five generations, CAMUS XO is a Cognac that evolves on the palate into a journey of emotions and sensations.”

Camus CognacPhoto Credit: Camus Cognac

CAMUS XO (SRP: $349) is now available in select retailers nationwide and on Tipxy, Drizly, ReserveBar, and CAMUS.com.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
City Guide
August 30, 2023
The Chicest Places To Drink And Dine This NYFW
By Shelby Comroe
Bellagio
Haute Cuisine
August 30, 2023
The Bellagio Celebrates Its Silver Anniversary With An All-Star Culinary Bacchanalia
By Laura Schreffler
This Legendary Globally Acclaimed Restaurant Is Coming To Miami Next Year
City Guide
August 30, 2023
This Legendary Globally Acclaimed Restaurant Is Coming To Miami Next Year
By Adrienne Faurote
Maestro Dobel Tequila
Cocktail of the Week
August 29, 2023
Cocktail Of The Week: The Maestro Dobel Ace Paloma
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami