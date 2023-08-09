Photo Credit: Sexy Fish

With existing global outposts in London’s Mayfair and Miami’s Brickell neighborhoods, Manchester’s Spinningfields makes three for Sexy Fish, an opulent, Asian-inspired dining destination from Caprice Holdings.

And, as can be expected from the eatery, it’s going to be as equally resplendent in Manchester. The new restaurant, which is set to open its doors this autumn, will be situated in the heart of the city in a landmark building facing onto Deansgate.

Striking interior features will include spectacular artworks from international artist, Damien Hirst, including three giant sculptures incorporating creatures from under the sea, specially created for the space; a collection of iconic ‘Fish Lamps’ from world-famous designer and architect Frank Gehry; a beautiful Verde Esmerelda stone floor; and a series of bespoke glass columns created by master Venetian glassmakers from the island of Murano. Sexy Fish Manchester will also feature a one-of-a-kind destination bar of glowing pink onyx and glass, set against a backdrop of a cascading waterfall. Magical ocean motifs continue into the ladies’ restrooms with a hand carved pink onyx vanity alongside mosaic murals depicting mermaids and underwater scenes, as well as vintage 1940’s ‘Coquille’ shell wall lights.

Sexy Fish will be open for lunch and dinner, offering Omakase tasting menus, a la carte items, and late-night dining options, with signatures that include duck salad, smoked tuna belly, crispy eringi mushroom, black cod, and king crab, as well as items completely unique to Manchester.

The restaurant will house the largest Champagne collection in the country (with 75 different references), a selection of the world’s top vintages from leading estates, and an excellent sake wine selection. Guests will also be able to enjoy creations from the innovative Trinity Menu, a collection of award-winning cocktails from London and Miami, alongside four bespoke serves curated specifically for Sexy Fish Manchester, including strawberry & grapefruit featuring Hibiki Harmony Japanese whisky, strawberry, grapefruit, black pepper, lemon and soda, and tonic & mango, created with Manchester’s own Thomas Dakin Gin, aromatic tonic water, mango, coconut, and pandan.

The restaurant will offer exclusive late-night entertainment with world-class international performers and DJs alongside a late-night menu, available on Fridays and Saturdays. Sexy Fish Manchester will also feature a stunning private dining room, The Tropical Reef Room, with a picturesque aquarium filled with a magical cacophony of exotic fish.

Caprice Holdings Chairman, Richard Caring, said: “Myself and the entire company are extremely excited to bring Sexy Fish to the vibrant and amazing city of Manchester this autumn. Manchester follows on from the successful restaurants in London and Miami. Caprice Holdings as a company has an affinity with the city, and we believe that Sexy Fish will be loved and enjoyed by the people of Manchester. I repeat, we are truly excited and look forward to being in one of the greatest cities in the UK, and the world.”