Exclusive Interview With Magdaline Delany: The Powerhouse Behind EPN Fashion Week

The world of fashion is buzzing with excitement as New York Fashion Week approaches, and one event that’s on everyone’s radar is the highly anticipated EPN New York Fashion Week Show. Known for its extravagance, creativity, and star-studded lineup, EPN Fashion Week has become a beacon of haute couture in the fashion industry.

To get a glimpse behind the scenes, we caught up with the brilliant mind and driving force behind EPN New York Fashion Week, Magdaline Delany. As we sat down with her amidst the picturesque setting of a photo shoot in the Hamptons, it was clear that this year’s event is shaping up to be nothing short of sensational.

Forbes Magazine recently hailed the EPN Fashion Week Solo Show, featuring world-renowned designer Malan Breton as one of the top 20 NYFW highlights, a testament to the exceptional creativity and craftsmanship that this event showcases. Esteemed designer Malan Breton, who has dressed A-list celebrities like Emma Thompson, Janelle Monae, and Priyanka Chopra, unveiled the “Fantôme collection” at the Leman Ballroom. The collection mesmerized the audience with its focus on high-end fabrics, featuring intricate embroidered floral patterns and lavish gowns. Inspired by the iconic 1922 silent film “Nosferatu” and Claude Debussy’s ethereal composition “Clair de Lune,” the Fantôme collection showcases European craftsmanship at its finest.

Magdaline Delany’s passion for fashion and her commitment to bringing exceptional talent to the forefront has been the driving force behind the success of EPN New York Fashion Week. As the producer of this grand event, she shared her vision for creating an experience that goes beyond the runway.

“It’s not just about showcasing beautiful garments, it’s about telling a story through fashion,” Magdaline explained. “Our goal is to transport the audience into a world of artistry and craftsmanship.”

EPN Fashion Week Shows have earned a reputation as some of the most highly sought-after events in the world of fashion, attracting enthusiasts, celebrities, and industry insiders from across the globe. With its impeccable track record of delivering awe-inspiring collections and captivating runway presentations, tickets to this illustrious affair are in high demand year after year. The anticipation surrounding the event is palpable, as fashion enthusiasts eagerly wait for the chance to witness the fusion of art, culture, and craftsmanship come to life on the runway.

One of the hallmarks of EPN Fashion Week is the stellar lineup of celebrity models, adding an extra layer of glamour and excitement to the event. This year is no exception. Among the lineup of celebrities are Actor; Producer; Film Director; Screenwriter: Guy Mayfield who will fly in from England and English Actor Alfie Browne-Sykes is an English actor.

One striking aspect of EPN NYFW shows is its consistent sell-out success year after year. The demand for tickets is a testament to the event’s reputation for delivering an extraordinary experience to fashion enthusiasts and industry insiders alike.

“We’ve been incredibly fortunate to have such a dedicated and passionate audience,” Magdaline expressed with gratitude. “Fashion lovers and industry professionals alike eagerly anticipate our show, and we take that responsibility seriously. It pushes us to continuously raise the bar, ensuring that each year’s event surpasses the last.”

Magdaline Delany’s dedication to the fashion world and her commitment to nurturing emerging talents have made her a powerhouse in the industry. As we wrapped up our interview, it was evident that EPN Fashion Week 2023 was destined to be another sensational spectacle of style, art, and creativity. As the fashion world eagerly awaits the show, we are left with the promise of an unforgettable night, a celebration of the beauty and artistry that fashion brings to our lives.

Mark your calendars for a night of unparalleled elegance and creativity as EPN Fashion Week’s show takes place on September 9th. With a red carpet event starting at 7:30 PM, followed by the show at 8:00 PM, the anticipation is building for an evening that promises to be nothing short of extraordinary. This year’s event promises to surpass all expectations, showcasing the artistry, talent, and vision that have become synonymous with Magdaline Delany’s productions.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this extraordinary celebration of fashion and craftsmanship!

To learn more or buy tickets to this event, click here.

Written in partnership with Ascend