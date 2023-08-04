“Save A Dog, Save A Veteran” – The Mission Of Charlie Mike

In the heart of Miami’s Design District, an extraordinary individual named Sarimá Gracia shines as a prominent figure in the advertising industry. With over 25 years of experience, Sarimá has garnered numerous awards and established A+S Ideas Studio, a boutique advertising agency that boasts an impressive repertoire of government and private certifications and accolades. Nestled in a beautifully restored and renovated 100-year-old home, the studio exudes a unique charm that reflects Sarimá’s artistic vision and commitment to design.

Not only does Sarimá’s studio flourish within the vibrant art community, but she also champions the inclusion of neighboring institutions such as The Institute of Contemporary Art (next door) and the De La Cruz Museum (in the backyard). Surrounded by captivating artworks, Sarimá has created a captivating space that welcomes not only clients but also her beloved dogs and significant other. Before delving into her passion for dogs, let’s take a moment to acknowledge the remarkable individual known as Dustin.

Dustin Gladwell’s journey encompasses a rare combination of accomplishments. As a U.S. Army veteran and recipient of the prestigious Bronze Star, his valor and dedication to service are unquestionable. However, Dustin’s talents extend beyond the military domain. Armed with a Master’s Degree in Political Science, he has honed his skills as an award-winning designer and creative director, serving diverse clients ranging from Fortune 500 brands to ambitious startups. His work spans various industries, including travel and leisure, biomedical engineering, and government projects. The agency he founded, Mind Map Design, proudly holds VOSB certification, a testament to its commitment to supporting veterans.

Dustin’s realization that the advertising industry fell short of fulfilling his aspirations compelled him to shift his focus toward a more meaningful cause. He observed the challenges faced by veterans like himself when integrating into civilian life, sparking a conviction to utilize his talents, passion, and empathy to make a difference. Thus, the concept of Charlie Mike was born: a nonprofit organization driven by a realization that post-9/11 veterans require more comprehensive support and that veterans helping veterans is the most effective approach.

Sarimá Gracia, renowned for her passion for social causes, has always been actively engaged in numerous volunteer initiatives. Her dedication to dog-related causes, in particular, is unrivaled. She embodies the epitome of a hands-on advocate, unafraid to roll up her sleeves and get deeply involved. Sarimá’s unwavering determination and can-do attitude make her an invaluable ally in any endeavor. Her impact was especially evident when she rallied support for her native land, Puerto Rico, in the wake of the devastating Hurricane Maria. Sarimá played an instrumental role in organizing and coordinating the collection and distribution of massive amounts of aid sent to the island.

Sarimá’s love for dogs became an all-consuming passion twelve years ago when she rescued what she affectionately refers to as the “cliché” in her life—the dog that profoundly transformed her. Since then, she has dedicated her time and resources to raising awareness about the critical need for dog rescues. Her mission is to advocate for adoption rather than purchasing dogs while extending compassion and understanding to those who responsibly choose to shop for dogs. Within her close circle, Sarimá has fostered and found loving homes for countless dogs, creating an extended network of friends, family, and even strangers who have become like family.

It was eight years ago that Sarimá’s path intersected with Dustin’s. As a veteran, Dustin was driven to support his fellow servicemen and women who faced significant challenges upon their return to civilian life. Despite his academic achievements and intelligence, Sarimá witnessed firsthand the struggles he encountered. This experience illuminated the fact that Dustin’s mission was not only essential for others but also vital for his own survival.

United by their shared values and driven by their complementary skills in advertising, marketing, branding, design, and social media, Sarimá and Dustin embarked on a collaborative journey. With the generous support of an angel donor who became the co-founder, they successfully launched Charlie Mike as a non-profit organization. However, their ongoing challenge lies in raising the necessary funds to sustain and expand their operations.

In their unwavering commitment to advancing their cause Sarimá and Dustin have made the decision to temporarily rent out their exquisite Miami home and studio located in the vibrant Design District. By offering this unique space as a work/live environment, they aim to attract corporate renters who appreciate the distinctive blend of creativity, functionality, and style.

This bold move allows Sarimá and Dustin to channel their energy and resources toward the heart of their mission—the headquarters of Charlie Mike in North Carolina. This monumental undertaking involved building everything from scratch, from assembling a talented team to managing the farm themselves to reduce costs. They have immersed themselves in a learning process that involves tending to horses, understanding hay and water wells, dealing with stink bugs and snakes, and preparing for the arrival of four different seasons—a new experience for them, coming from Florida and Puerto Rico. Amidst their tireless efforts, they juggle responsibilities such as cooking lunches for the staff, hosting meetings and fundraisers, rescuing and rehabilitating dogs and wild mustangs, overseeing training and operations, and managing the organization’s website, social media, and design outputs. Their to-do list seems endless. Sarimá continues to work full-time with A+S Ideas Studio and dedicates all her available, and non-available time to Charlie Mike on a volunteer basis.

CHARLIE MIKE — CONTINUE THE MISSION OF LIFE

The poignant words of J.M. Storm capture the sacrifice made by all veterans: “And the truth is that all veterans pay with their lives. Some pay all at once, while others pay over a lifetime.”

Charlie Mike is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded by veterans for veterans. In military jargon, the term “Charlie Mike” serves as a code, conveying the directive to “continue the mission,” using letters from the phonetic alphabet: “Alpha” for A, “Bravo” for B, “Charlie” for C, etc. It embodies the relentless pursuit of progress, the resilience to persevere in the face of challenges, to never quit, and the determination to overcome adversity. After military service, military veterans must work to “continue the mission of life.”

Forty-four veterans die by suicide every day. More Veterans die by suicide each year than from 20 years of combat in Iraq & Afghanistan combined. And although military operations have slowed down, the suicide rate among veterans is still increasing.

The mission of Charlie Mike is to save the lives of military veterans still suffering the unseen wounds of combat. The programs offered by Charlie Mike are provided to veterans 100% free of charge and are designed to create a sense of purpose and true healing. These services offer a multifaceted approach to saving the lives of military veterans still struggling with these unseen wounds. One such program is the Canine Battle Buddy Program, which focuses on rescuing, rehabilitating, and training dogs to be adopted by veterans suffering from PTSD or facing other challenges, as companion animals – Canine Battle Buddies. Approximately 500,000 dogs are euthanized each year in the United States, and millions more are abandoned. Through this effort, Charlie Mike essentially saves two lives: rescue a dog, and then, as a result, rescue a veteran.

The Equine Training + Riding Program offers something elusive in many of the treatment options available to veterans today: a true sense of peace. This is a perfect partnership for a person overcoming their own fears and levels of distrust. As a veteran begins to trust the horse and its reactions, he/she develops skills to deal with the stressors of everyday life. In this program, veterans engage in therapeutic activities with rescued wild American mustangs and domestic horses.

Furthermore, Charlie Mike has established connections with other organizations that offer various forms of assistance. If a veteran reaches out with a specific need that falls outside their purview, Charlie Mike ensures they are guided in the right direction and connected with the right organization to receive the necessary support.

Since their launch on Veterans Day in 2022, they have rescued, spayed or neutered, treated, and trained 19 dogs. To date, 13 dogs have found loving homes, with six dogs currently in training and waiting to be paired with their veteran. That’s an average of three dogs per month, offering many veterans a chance to continue their mission of life.

While the success of their canine program has been remarkable, the unfortunate reality is that the demand continues to grow, surpassing their current capacity. Urgent action is required to maintain and expand their operations in both Miami and North Carolina. Veterans from across the nation are reaching out, expressing their interest and hope in finding solace through Charlie Mike. Sarimá, Dustin, and their team are determined to provide these veterans with the tools and opportunities they truly deserve. Along with valued local partners such as Yolanda Berkowitz, in Miami, and her animal rescue organization, FoMA, this vital work for dogs and veterans will find success and continue to thrive.

THE ASK—YOUR SUPPORT MATTERS

Charlie Mike offers a range of convenient options for making donations to support their cause. On their website, CharlieMike.Org supporters and donors have the choice to make a one-time or recurring contribution. Every dollar donated goes directly towards improving the lives of veterans, dogs, and horses, providing vital resources, training, medical care, and more.

Additionally, Charlie Mike welcomes volunteers who are passionate about their mission. If you have expertise in dog training, horse care, fundraising, marketing, or any other relevant field, your contribution of time and skills would be greatly appreciated.

Sarimá Gracia and Dustin Gladwell stand as extraordinary individuals committed to making a positive impact on the lives of both veterans and dogs. Their unwavering dedication, compassion, and ingenuity shine through in the incredible work they have accomplished thus far. By supporting Charlie Mike, you become part of a community that continues to write inspiring stories of resilience, hope, and the power of compassion. Through that community and shared sense of purpose, we can all do our part to honor our veterans, save the lives of people and animals, and fulfill the mission of Charlie Mike.