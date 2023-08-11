Amidst the bustling streets of Manhattan, a hidden gem of culinary artistry has emerged beneath the Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship store. Introducing Hoseki, a sophisticated sushi bar nestled within the luxurious fine jewelry floor, aptly named after the Japanese word for “jewel” — which is rather fitting for the bespoke location. This new dining destination is the brainchild of Maxwell Weiss, in partnership with chef extraordinaire Daniel Kim, the dynamic duo behind the innovative Ten Homakase—an in-home omakase service that reimagines sushi consumption. Hoseki, with its intimate six-seat setting, seamlessly marries the worlds of haute cuisine and haute couture, carving out a culinary oasis within The Vault—the store’s high-end fine jewelry and watch destination.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hoseki

Maxwell Weiss, an aficionado of Japanese cuisine and a graduate of Cornell’s School of Hotel Administration, embarked on a journey to redefine the sushi experience. He commenced his culinary odyssey as the opening general manager of Moonrize Izakaya and further honed his skills at Maialino in The Gramercy Park Hotel before Ten Homakase took center stage. Established in response to the pandemic, Ten Homakase brought the omakase tradition into people’s homes, garnering popularity across seven states. Under Weiss’s stewardship, the concept has flourished, culminating in the birth of Hoseki—a dream realized within the lavish confines of Saks Fifth Avenue.

At the heart of Hoseki’s culinary magic is Chef Daniel Kim, a luminary in the world of sushi creation. With a formidable background encompassing Sushi Zo and Sushi by Bou, Chef Kim’s expertise is evident in each meticulously crafted dish. His journey includes mastering the intricacies of omakase dining and serving as a private sushi chef for Nomura, a prominent Japanese investment bank. Chef Kim’s ability to infuse traditional Japanese culinary artistry with unexpected settings shines through at Hoseki, transforming The Vault into a realm where gastronomic brilliance takes center stage.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hoseki

Hoseki’s pièce de résistance is a tantalizing 12-course omakase experience, priced at $95—an opportunity to indulge in a symphony of flavors that span the depths of the ocean and the heights of culinary innovation. The carefully curated selection includes delicacies like Hokkaido Uni, seared Goldeneye, and Sea Bream infused with yuzu and truffle salt. The intimate ambiance and refined surroundings of The Vault at Saks New York provide an exquisite backdrop for Chef Kim’s culinary mastery.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hoseki

Operating from Wednesday to Saturday, between 12-4 pm, Hoseki beckons discerning epicureans and fashion enthusiasts to embark on a gastronomic journey that transcends traditional confines. The experience is a harmonious blend of haute cuisine and high-end luxury, encapsulated within the strikingly unexpected setting of Saks Fifth Avenue’s fine jewelry sanctuary. Reservations for this exclusive 60-minute omakase experience can be made through Resy, offering a taste of Japan’s culinary treasures amid the opulence of New York’s fashion haven.