Haute Living & The Macallan Celebrate LA Rams Legend Aaron Donald

Haute Scene, News

Aaron Donald
Aaron and Erica Donald

Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Haute LivingIt was an evening to remember as Haute Living and The Macallan came together on August 10 to celebrate LA Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald with an assist from celebrity artist Johnathan Schultz.

Aaron Donald
Erica and Aaron Donald pose with The Macallan brand ambassador Stephanie Forbes

Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Haute Living

Donald arrived at the intimate dinner, held at the Waldorf Astoria, straight from training camp with wife Erica.

Aaron Donald
Donald and celebrity artist Johnathan Schultz

Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Haute Living

The couple — who are about to have their fourth child — were adorable at the event, mixing and mingling with guests and affably posing for photos before sitting down to dinner.

Aaron Donald
The Macallan on display
Aaron Donald
Haute Media Group Editor in Chief Laura Schreffler and Donald

Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Haute Living

Before guests including Dr. Garth Fisher, The Shoe Surgeon, Jackie James, Etai Drori, Keith Berglund, The Macallan’s Louis Esposito, and Crime By Design were served the first course of tuna tartare, Haute Media Group Senior VP April Donelson welcomed guests and thanked both The Macallan and Schultz. She then turned to Editor-in-Chief Laura Schreffler, who spoke about what makes Donald great.

Aaron Donald
Aaron and Erica Donald

Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Haute Living

Schreffler said that two words that defined Donald are “humble and “hard-working,” and these traits stood out alongside an obvious love of his family.

Aaron Donald
Suelyn Fisher and Dr. Garth Fisher

Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Haute Living

Aaron Donald
Haute Media Group Editor in Chief Laura Schreffler

Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Haute Living

Items inclusive of pan-seared sea bass and roasted beef tenderloin were served before The Macallan Brand Ambassador Stephanie Forbes took the floor to lead guests in a tasting of the brand’s special, extremely. hard to find James Bond 60th Anniversary Release and shared a bit about the brand’s connection with 007.

Aaron Donald
Etai Drori, Anik Chadha, and Crime By Design

Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Haute Living

Aaron Donald
The Macallan brand ambassador Stephanie Forbes

Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Haute Living

After the tasting Schultz presented Donald with a custom-made, 23K gold painting, lauding his work ethic and love of family, sharing that he wanted to create something special that emulated Donald’s “shine.”

Aaron Donald
Keith Berglund

Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Haute Living

The 32-year-old athlete will play his first pre-season game against the Chargers this Saturday and his first game of the season away against the Seattle Seahawks on September 10.

Aaron Donald
Haute Media Group Senior VP April Irene Donelson and Editor in Chief Laura Schreffler

Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Haute Living

Aaron Donald
Aaron and Erica Donald

Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Haute Living

