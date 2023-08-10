Jalen Ramsey
Cover Story
Jalen Ramsey Is A Ray Of Sunshine After Signing With The Miami Dolphins
Matt Judon
Cover Story
New England Patriots Star Matt Judon Is Cultivating His NFL Career Exactly The Way He Wants: With Positivity
Sam Howell
Cover Story
Sam Howell Is Leading The Charge In His First Year As The Starting QB Of The Washington Commanders. But Is He Stressed? Not Even A Little.
Rachel Zoe
Cover Story
Rachel Zoe’s Summertime Mission Isn’t A Tan — It’s Helping Fellow Females Find Self-Empowerment
Kristin Davis
Cover Story
And Just Like That… Kristin Davis Is Celebrating 25 Years Of “Sex And The City”

Fly Safe, Fly Smart, Fly Naples

City Guide, Haute Jets, Travel

Naples Airport is a dedicated hub for connecting people to the Paradise Coast of Naples, Marco Island, and the Everglades through an exceptional airport experience. Naples Airport (APF) accommodates more than 100,000 general aviation takeoffs and landings each year. Last year they serviced 200,000 passengers, with 80% of them being Naples residents. Minutes from the Gulf of Mexico, the airport provides friendly services focused on the needs of pilots and passengers. With U.S. Customs that clears international arrivals, the airport is truly a staple for the community.  

The airport is home to many public services that residents may not be aware of, such as Air Ambulance, Collier EMS Med Flight and Angel Flight care providers. The Humane Society of Naples who operates out of the airport, was a massive aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Collier County Sheriff’s Office, search and rescue surveillance, and patrol flights are also based at the airport. We as a community need to stand up for the Airport, recognizing all the positives it brings to our city.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the Naples Airport impacts the area greatly, by supporting over 5,540 jobs and contributing over $781 million annually to the economy! No wonder they consistently rank among the top airports in the country. 

Dedication and hard work make the FBO run with only top-notch service. A concierge is on-hand to handle luggage and check-in while passengers relax or work in private conference rooms. Flight crews also have space to complete full training in the pilot school and operations such as hangar storage, fueling, repair, and maintenance services.

For more information on the Naples Airport visit their website at: https://www.flynaples.com/. Visit the airport at 160 Aviation Drive North Naples, Florida 34104 or dial directly 239.643.0404

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Culinary Excellence: These Are The 5 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In Miami
Haute Cuisine
August 11, 2023
Culinary Excellence: These Are The 5 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In Miami
By Adrienne Faurote
Aaron Donald
Haute Scene
August 11, 2023
Haute Living & The Macallan Celebrate LA Rams Legend Aaron Donald
By Haute Living
The Most Exclusive Omakase Experience In New York Is Located In The Basement Of Saks Fifth Avenue
Haute Cuisine
August 11, 2023
The Most Exclusive Omakase Experience In New York Is Located In The Basement Of Saks Fifth Avenue
By Adrienne Faurote
News
August 10, 2023
ColorComm’s 8th Annual Conference Illuminates Miami With Empowerment And Unity
By Brooke Klaiman
Aaron Donald

Los Angeles

New York

Miami