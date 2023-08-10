Fly Safe, Fly Smart, Fly Naples

Naples Airport is a dedicated hub for connecting people to the Paradise Coast of Naples, Marco Island, and the Everglades through an exceptional airport experience. Naples Airport (APF) accommodates more than 100,000 general aviation takeoffs and landings each year. Last year they serviced 200,000 passengers, with 80% of them being Naples residents. Minutes from the Gulf of Mexico, the airport provides friendly services focused on the needs of pilots and passengers. With U.S. Customs that clears international arrivals, the airport is truly a staple for the community.

The airport is home to many public services that residents may not be aware of, such as Air Ambulance, Collier EMS Med Flight and Angel Flight care providers. The Humane Society of Naples who operates out of the airport, was a massive aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Collier County Sheriff’s Office, search and rescue surveillance, and patrol flights are also based at the airport. We as a community need to stand up for the Airport, recognizing all the positives it brings to our city.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the Naples Airport impacts the area greatly, by supporting over 5,540 jobs and contributing over $781 million annually to the economy! No wonder they consistently rank among the top airports in the country.

Dedication and hard work make the FBO run with only top-notch service. A concierge is on-hand to handle luggage and check-in while passengers relax or work in private conference rooms. Flight crews also have space to complete full training in the pilot school and operations such as hangar storage, fueling, repair, and maintenance services.

For more information on the Naples Airport visit their website at: https://www.flynaples.com/. Visit the airport at 160 Aviation Drive North Naples, Florida 34104 or dial directly 239.643.0404