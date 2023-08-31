Hannah Waddingham
Chef Nobu Matsuhisa Is Hosting The 10th Anniversary Celebration Of Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace This Fall

Haute Cuisine, News

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa
Chef Nobu Matsuhisa

Photo Credit: Caesars Entertainment

In 2013, Caesars Entertainment and Nobu Hospitality – the global lifestyle brand founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper – developed the first celebrity chef-branded hotel venture, and in doing so, opened the world’s first Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace. To celebrate a decade of success, globally renowned Chef Nobu is returning to his first hotel venture, located in a tower of Caesars Palace, to host an exclusive celebratory event.

Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace Nobu Penthouse
Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace Nobu Penthouse

Photo Credit: Barbara Kraft

For one night only, on Friday, Oct. 27 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Nobu Restaurant & Lounge, the dynamic, reception-style event will feature dishes inspired by 10 North American Nobu Hotel destinations, including tray-passed appetizers, action stations and food displays. Attendees will discover a selection of menu items crafted exclusively for this occasion, designed to showcase the legacy of the Nobu Hospitality brand.

Nobu Restaurant & Lounge at Caesars Palace Bar
Nobu Restaurant & Lounge at Caesars Palace Bar

Photo Credit: Credit Caesars Entertainment 

The menu includes the following items from specific Nobu Hotel properties:

Nobu Hotel Miami Beach: Tako “Tacu-tacu” tacos with octopus anticucho, crispy rice and bean cake, red onion, cilantro and aji limo
Nobu Hotel Caesars Atlantic City: King crab with yuzu kosho, tomato, avocado and nori crackerNobu Hotel Caesars New Orleans: Po’ boy with crispy oyster “beignet,” wasabi remoulade, smoked trout roe and miso sponge
Plaza Athénée Nobu Hotel and Spa New York: Roasted Wagyu sandwich with karashi su miso
Nobu Hotel Chicago: Crispy chicken wings with aji lima hot sauce
Nobu Hotel Palo Alto: Belgian endive filled with cucumber, sliced heirloom tomato, Moromi miso, kaiware and lemon zest
Nobu Ryokan Malibu: Kinmedai with soy cream and matsutakeNobu Hotel Atlanta: Slow-cooked pork belly with pickled peach amazu ponzu, sesame, aka shiso and ginger
Nobu Hotel Toronto: Lobster robatayaki glazed with sweet soy and served with Kabocha tartare, lobster, edamame, yuzu miso bisque and caviar
Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace: Hand rolls and caviar tacos

Many offerings highlighting Chef Nobu’s unique Japanese cuisine with Peruvian flavors will also be served, like the yellowtail jalapeño and toro carpaccio. For dessert, guests can indulge in a variety of sweet treats, including black sesame-flavored soft-serve ice cream.

Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace
Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace In-room Dining

Photo Credit: Caesars Entertainment

Tickets for Nobu Hotel’s 10th Anniversary celebration are now available for $500 per person. Guests can visit OpenTable to purchase tickets.

Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace
Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace bedroom

Photo Credit: Barbara Kraft

Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace is located at 3570 Las Vegas Blvd South Las Vegas, NV 89109

