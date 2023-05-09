Padma Lakshmi
Haute Living Celebrates Legendary Chef Nobu Matsuhisa At Nobu Miami With The Macallan

Haute Scene, News

Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani and Chef Nobu Matsuhisa

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Romain Maurice

Haute Living celebrated Chef Nobu Matsuhisa in celebration with The Macallan in Miami on May 6th.

Ileana de La Cruz, Lavinia Cohen, Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Amanda Tucker, Goose Gente, and Jada Portela

The event took place at Nobu Miami where guests had the honor of meeting the mastermind behind the culinary magic of Nobu and experiencing his dishes in person.

The Macallan

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Romain Maurice

The Macallan served up a delicious opening cocktail –The 12, consisting of The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old, Pomegranate Liqueur, fresh lemon juice, and topped with Syltbar – before dinner was served.

Nobu Miami

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Romain Maurice

The lavish menu included toro and caviar, nigiri, and rolls that were simply exquisite. The evening was taken to the next level with The Macallan Rare Cask tastings and signature cocktails.

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa and Johnathan Schultz

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Romain Maurice

The talented artist Johnathan Schultz gifted a beautiful piece of art inspired by Japanese cherry blossoms. “Gem, my character,” the artist said about the piece. “Is like a canvas for me. I used acrylic paint on resin to give the pink base color and then by using my unique techniques I added multiple layers of rose gold to the eyes as well as forming the blossoms on the branches across the body of Gem. Combining precious metals with Gem and incorporating the style I used forms a warm yet modern feel on a beloved Japanese cherry blossom-infused work of art. Couldn’t have found a more perfect home for this beautiful piece than with the amazing Chef Nobu!”

Kamal Hotchandani, J Rey Soul, Johnathan Schultz, and April Donelson

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Romain Maurice

Previous Haute Living Cover Stars The Black Eyed Peas and will.i.am joined the evening later with newest member J Rey Soul.

Angela Birdman, Louis Birdman, Richard Charlton, and Susanne Charlton 

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Romain Maurice

Attendees at the event included Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani, Senior Vice President April Donelson, Robert and Krystal Rivani, Louis and Angela Birdman, Richard and Susanne Charton, Les and Saline Woods, and Sebastien Gault.

 

Jada Portela, Robert Rivani, and Krystal Rivani

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Romain Maurice

