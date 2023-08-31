Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Once again, the beachside establishment, Ocean Social located within the iconic Eden Roc Hotel of Miami Beach, served as the captivating backdrop for a truly unforgettable evening with the distinguished Haute Leaders. A cherished gem among Miami Beach’s culinary treasures, Ocean Social once again orchestrated a remarkable experience for our leaders.

Upon guests’ arrival, they were welcomed with a selection of cocktails, wines, and champagne, setting the tone for the evening’s festivities. As the ambiance took hold and attendees reveled in each other’s company, they convened to indulge in a four-course meal. This culinary journey was expertly curated to highlight Ocean Social’s commitment to utilizing locally sourced ingredients, reflecting the dynamic spirit of Miami while also honoring a diverse tapestry of Caribbean and global inspirations.

The meal, designed to be shared family-style, started with the Garden of Eden Salad, then transitioned to the Hearth Roasted Local Clams and Green Tomato Carpaccio. The third course featured the Grilled and Roasted Pasture Raised Half Chicken alongside the Hearth Roasted Whole Local Fish. The range of options was topped off with a curated selection of desserts, expertly chosen by Chef Tristen Epps, pleasing all in attendance.

Notable attendees included Dr. Alonso Martin and Dr. Matthew Cooper, Scott Klein, Priscilla Haisley, Alfonso Tapia, Diana Kosov, Aimee Deupi, Briana Alvarez, Bianca Guevara, Stefano Balli, Fanny Zigdon, Elizabeth Cinquini, Vanessa Santillana, Greisy Montes De Oca, amongst others.

