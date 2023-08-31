Hannah Waddingham
Haute Leaders Gather For A Taste Of Paradise At Ocean Social On Miami Beach

Haute Scene, News

Guest of Diana Kosov, Priscilla Haisley, Guest of Priscilla Haisley, and Diana Kosov

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Once again, the beachside establishment, Ocean Social located within the iconic Eden Roc Hotel of Miami Beach, served as the captivating backdrop for a truly unforgettable evening with the distinguished Haute Leaders. A cherished gem among Miami Beach’s culinary treasures, Ocean Social once again orchestrated a remarkable experience for our leaders.

Greisy Montes De Oca and Mr. Montes De Oca

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Upon guests’ arrival, they were welcomed with a selection of cocktails, wines, and champagne, setting the tone for the evening’s festivities. As the ambiance took hold and attendees reveled in each other’s company, they convened to indulge in a four-course meal. This culinary journey was expertly curated to highlight Ocean Social’s commitment to utilizing locally sourced ingredients, reflecting the dynamic spirit of Miami while also honoring a diverse tapestry of Caribbean and global inspirations.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

The meal, designed to be shared family-style, started with the Garden of Eden Salad, then transitioned to the Hearth Roasted Local Clams and Green Tomato Carpaccio. The third course featured the Grilled and Roasted Pasture Raised Half Chicken alongside the Hearth Roasted Whole Local Fish. The range of options was topped off with a curated selection of desserts, expertly chosen by Chef Tristen Epps, pleasing all in attendance.

Guest of Alfonso Tapias, Dr. Matthew Cooper, and Dr. Sudeep Singh

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Notable attendees included Dr. Alonso Martin and Dr. Matthew Cooper, Scott Klein, Priscilla Haisley, Alfonso Tapia, Diana Kosov, Aimee Deupi, Briana Alvarez, Bianca Guevara, Stefano Balli, Fanny Zigdon, Elizabeth Cinquini, Vanessa Santillana, Greisy Montes De Oca, amongst others.

Fanny Zigdon and Scott Klein

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Amy Deupi and April Donelson

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Guest of Dr. Alonso Martin, Dr. Alonso Martin, and Vanessa Santillana

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

