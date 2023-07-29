From Skeptic To Advocate: The Journey Of Reign Pads CEO, Demond Crump

Women’s menstrual cycles have long been considered taboo in many cultures, often leading to a lack of education and understanding, particularly among men. However, one man’s personal journey has brought a transformative change to this narrative. Meet Demond Crump, founder and CEO of Reign Pads, who started as a skeptic but eventually became an ardent advocate for menstrual health.

Demond Crump’s story began with skepticism towards menstrual health advocacy, a common sentiment among many men due to a lack of knowledge about its impact on women’s lives. However, everything changed when he decided to gain a deeper understanding and empathize with the experiences of the women in his life.

It all started with Demond’s wife, whom he had known since high school. Realizing he had little awareness of the challenges she faced during her menstrual cycles, he became a loving and supportive husband. In the past, he had been puzzled by her emotional changes and physical discomfort, unaware of the silent struggles she endured.

To bridge this knowledge gap, Demond embarked on a journey of learning and education. He sought insights from medical professionals and engaged in discussions with others to gain a comprehensive understanding of the physical and emotional toll menstruation takes on women. This newfound knowledge compelled him to question why such an essential topic had been kept in the dark for so long.

Demond’s advocacy for menstrual health took an unexpected turn when he was invited to a demonstration without knowing what it was about. The man who invited him kept the product a secret until Demond attended the demonstration. To his surprise, it turned out to be sanitary napkins. He admits that had he known beforehand, he might not have attended. However, witnessing the demonstration opened his eyes to the life-changing potential of these products for women.

The groundbreaking product he witnessed later evolved into Reign Pads. These innovative pads stand apart from traditional sanitary napkins with their cutting-edge design. Infused with Nobel Prize-winning material “Graphene,” Reign Pads go beyond the norm by providing a host of health benefits. The Graphene-infused strip is engineered to enhance micro-circulation, promote cell activity, and support a healthy metabolism, making it a game-changer in menstrual hygiene.

Moreover, the Graphene technology inhibits harmful bacteria growth, ensuring optimal comfort and dryness for women. Reign Pads take customization to a new level with various variations, meticulously tailored to address individual flow requirements, offering women unrivaled comfort and protection throughout their menstrual cycle.

Demond’s newfound passion for menstrual health led him to become a vocal advocate. He believes in showing rather than telling, as he demonstrates the effectiveness of Reign Pads in person, empowering women with knowledge about their bodies and menstrual health.

The Justice For My Jewel Foundation also plays a crucial role in Demond’s advocacy initiatives, as it was created to increase awareness about menstrual health while also extending financial aid to women grappling with life-threatening health issues. By lightening their burdens and offering genuine support during their most challenging times, the foundation serves as a beacon of hope and a lifeline for women facing health challenges.

Demond Crump’s transformation from a skeptic to an advocate highlights the power of empathy and understanding in supporting women’s menstrual health. His journey demonstrates the importance of breaking taboos and openly discussing topics like menstruation. By championing this cause, he paves the way for a more compassionate and informed society where women’s menstrual health is no longer shrouded in silence but embraced with dignity and care. To learn more, visit reignpads.com or follow them on Instagram @reignpads.

Written in partnership with Ascend