Maison Margiela’s Exclusive Hamptons Pop-Up Is Here

The Hamptons are this summer’s haute spot for everything luxury. The latest designer to pop up out East is Maison Margiela. The French fashion House has partnered with LA-based celebrity stylist Cameron Silver for his second annual East Coast summer fashion residency at Sage & Madison in Sag Harbor, New York.

From July 24th to the 31st, Margiela has taken over the dining room space in Sage & Madison, one of the town’s most historic buildings dating back to the 1700s, for a week-long pop-up shop. The women’s focused pop-up offers a curated selection of ready to wear, accessories and shoes highlighting the brand’s new Colorama assortment of handbags – their signature accessories reinterpreted in a fresh new palette of mid-century pastels like peony, vert d’eau, melon and wisteria. Exclusive to this pop-up are the Recicla Straw Hat Bags – first constructed as wicker hats, the Recicla straw hat bags have been repurposed and transformed into small bags that range in a variety of colors. Also featured are Margiela’s iconic snatched & 5AC styles from the CoEd23 Exit 1 Collection which pairs perfectly with the Hamptons’ coastal aesthetic.

The pop-up is open from 10AM to 6PM at 31 Madison Street, Sag Harbor, NY 11963