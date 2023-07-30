Sam Howell
Maison Margiela’s Exclusive Hamptons Pop-Up Is Here

Fashion, News

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Maison Margiela

The Hamptons are this summer’s haute spot for everything luxury. The latest designer to pop up out East is Maison Margiela. The French fashion House has partnered with LA-based celebrity stylist Cameron Silver for his second annual East Coast summer fashion residency at Sage & Madison in Sag Harbor, New York. 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Maison Margeila

From July 24th to the 31st, Margiela has taken over the dining room space in Sage & Madison, one of the town’s most historic buildings dating back to the 1700s, for a week-long pop-up shop. The women’s focused pop-up offers a curated selection of ready to wear, accessories and shoes highlighting the brand’s new Colorama assortment of handbags – their signature accessories reinterpreted in a fresh new palette of mid-century pastels like peony, vert d’eau, melon and wisteria. Exclusive to this pop-up are the Recicla Straw Hat Bags – first constructed as wicker hats, the Recicla straw hat bags have been repurposed and transformed into small bags that range in a variety of colors. Also featured are Margiela’s iconic snatched & 5AC styles from the CoEd23 Exit 1 Collection which pairs perfectly with the Hamptons’ coastal aesthetic. 

The pop-up is open from 10AM to 6PM at 31 Madison Street, Sag Harbor, NY 11963

