As Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour has officially landed in the United States this summer, following her incredible tour throughout Europe, Tiffany & Co. has unveiled an extraordinary collaboration with global superstar Beyoncé, debuting the Return to Tiffany® x Beyoncé limited-edition collection in celebration of the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Parkwood

With a nod to historical and cultural significance, the tour takes audiences on a transformative journey through time and space, embodying the spirit of rebirth and reinvention. Renowned for her powerful vocals, electrifying dance routines, and visually stunning production, Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour is a celebration of empowerment, resilience, and artistic evolution. As the most Grammy Award®-winning artist in history, Beyoncé delivers show-stopping performances adorned in custom-designed Tiffany & Co. jewelry and iconic creations, creating an unforgettable experience that leaves audiences in awe and inspired.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

The Return to Tiffany® x Beyoncé limited-edition collection artfully reimagines Tiffany’s iconic Return to Tiffany® motif, infusing it with the essence and imagery of Beyoncé’s tour. Launching on July 29, in conjunction with Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR performance in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the limited-edition collection holds a profound purpose beyond its stunning design — and 100% of the proceeds from the sales of the collection will be dedicated to the ABOUT LOVE Scholarship program, a remarkable collaboration between Tiffany & Co., BeyGOOD, and the Shawn Carter Foundation.

Building on the $2 million already pledged in 2021, the funds will continue to support students pursuing education in the arts and creative fields at five Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), including Lincoln University, Norfolk State University, Bennett College, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Central State University. Tiffany Atrium, a significant facet of the House’s social impact platform, has played a pivotal role in nurturing the ABOUT LOVE Scholarship program, empowering over 100 students to date. Coinciding with the one-year anniversary of Tiffany Atrium’s launch in July 2022, the platform exemplifies Tiffany & Co.’s commitment to fostering opportunities for historically underrepresented communities within the jewelry and creative industries.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

This commitment is beautifully expressed through its three core pillars: creativity, education, and community. Building upon the success of the “LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE” campaign starring Beyoncé, Tiffany & Co. takes great pride in being the official jeweler for the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR. Beyoncé, the most Grammy Award®-winning artist in history, has graced the stage adorned in custom-designed Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including Tiffany HardWear and Elsa Peretti® pieces, along with other iconic creations from the storied brand. The Return to Tiffany® x Beyoncé collection boasts an exquisite range of pieces, priced from $275 to $700, making it accessible to fans and jewelry enthusiasts alike.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Parkwood

On July 29, the collection will be exclusively available on Tiffany.com in the United States, allowing admirers to connect with the essence of Beyoncé’s music and artistry while contributing to an empowering cause that uplifts and nurtures the next generation of creative talent. As this extraordinary collaboration takes center stage, Tiffany & Co. reaffirms its dedication to making a meaningful impact on society and advancing diversity, inclusion, and opportunity in the world of art and beyond — making the Renaissance Tour more than just a concert; it is an extraordinary celebration of culture, creativity, and philanthropy, leaving an indelible mark on all who experience its magic.