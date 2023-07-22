Rachel Zoe
An Evening Of Excellence With The Macallan At The Rubell Museum

Haute Scene, News

 

Kamal Hotchandani; Luis Fonsi; Lavinia Cohen; Katie Nahat

Photo Credit: Maholi Aagaard Yet another night of excellence in the books celebrated with The Macallan and the Rubell Museum in the books. The night started with a welcome drink, The Macallan Copa, a cocktail featuring a 12-year-old Macallan Double Cask followed by a tasting of The Macallan 30. 

The Macallan 30 is one of the most sought-after single malt scotches in the world containing an American Oak sweetness accompanied by notes of honey, citrus, and honey.

The Macallan 30

Photo Credit: Maholi AagaardAttendees enjoyed a unique dining and tasting experience in celebration of The Macallan’s continued partnership with the Rubell Museum. Once seated, the 40 distinguished guests were offered a menu of a tomato and basil cracker, Japanese bluefin tuna tartare, heritage farm egg, and Kaluga caviar.

Photo Credit: Maholi AagaardIn between courses a cocktail experience was presented featuring The Macallan Harmony rich cacao infused with cinco jots Jamón Ibérico, créme de cacao, Pedro Ximénez sherry, chocolate, and orange bitters. For the main course, guests had the option of either seared Branzino, Bilbaina emulsion with potato tart, or Waygu filet mignon, potato tart, Basque piperade, and Demi-glace. And finally, for dessert, a Basque cheese tart was served.

The Macallan Menu

Photo Credit: Maholi Aagaard

From the surrounding art to the carefully crafted drinks the night was a testament to exquisite taste and craftsmanship. The Rubell Museum offers 36 galleries along with a performance space and much more, the ideal setting to celebrate the respected single malt scotch whisky.

Photo Credit: Maholi AagaarThe evening concluded with a sensory experience guided by Katie Nahat, brand ambassador for The Macallan and a tasting of The Macallan Rare Cask. Rare Cask is annually released and always unique acting as a reminder of The Macallan’s mastery of wood and all-natural color featuring a woody flavor with notes of vanilla, fruit, and sweet spices. 

Notable guests of the evening include Luis Fonsi, Rohan Marley, Aymeric Bianchi, Juan Valadez, Lavinia Cohen, Ileana de la Cruz, Katie Nahat Kamal Hotchandani, April Donelson, and Lauren Mosseri.

Katie Nahat

Photo Credit: Maholi Aagaard

Anne Owen; Karen Grimson

Photo Credit: Maholi AagaardPhoto Credit: Maholi Aagaard

Rohan Marley; Aymeric Bianchi

Photo Credit: Maholi Aagaard

Shaun Bagwhan; Ross Mac

Photo Credit: Maholi Aagaard

