Haute Living Celebrates Kristin Davis With Oceania Cruises And Haute Jets At Avra Madison Estiatorio

Haute Scene, News

Kristin Davis

Photo Credit: Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Haute Living showed up for Kristin Davis of Sex and the City fame on Tuesday, June 21, thanks to Oceania Cruises and Haute Jets who hosted the event. Davis recently celebrated the classic show’s 25th anniversary and filmed the second season of the spinoff Just Like That…which follows three out of the four best friends in midlife.

Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Davis, and Cynthia Nixon

Photo Credit: Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

The event took place in an intimate private room at Avra Madison Estiatorio in New York City, which was the perfect setting as the Big Apple was just as much a character in SATC as the show’s stars were. The room was just as elegant as Davis’ recent Haute Living cover, which featured the star in a chic and simple black gown.

Nicole Ari Parker, Davis, and Boris Kodjoe

Photo Credit: Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

The actress, who is gearing up for her second season of And Just Like That… was in good company with SATC series creator Michael Patrick King and five costars. The all-female squad included the most famous sassy redhead since Lucille Ball, Cynthia Nixon, and series reboot regulars Nicole Ari, Karen Pittman, and Sarita Choudhury.

Photo Credit: Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

The cocktail menu by Oceania Cruises Founder’s Bar experience included two summery concoctions—The Hasta La Vista, composed of Casamigos Tequila, Mezcal, Campari, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, peach puree, and mint—as well as Basilique—Empress Purple Gin, Maraschino Liqueur, fresh lemon juice, egg white, and passion fruit puree.

Kamal Hotchandani, Seek One, and Davis

Photo Credit: Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

As guests enjoyed their cocktails, Seek One surprised Davis with a thoughtfully crafted custom art piece, symbolizing her memorable Haute Living cover. The evening continued with a delightful dinner, featuring a delectable Mediterranean menu inspired by the seaside. Attendees were treated to a variety of mouthwatering dishes, such as skordalia, fava hummus, roasted beets, Chilean seabass souvlaki, jumbo grilled shrimp, pasta a la greca, asparagus fasolakia, and a delightful assortment of homemade sweets.

Davis and Laura Schreffler

Photo Credit: Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

It was a truly special girl power gala honoring a TV show that will always bring us joy and a beloved character, Charlotte, whose relationship battles we will always relate to.

The evening was graced by Senior Vice President of Haute Media Group April Donelson, Elizabeth Cinquini, Dr. Ira Savetsky, Lizzy Savetsky, Sara Grace, Saffron Vadher, Dr. Jeffrey Lisiecki, Meredith Schlossberg, Denise Fleming, JP Serrano, Alyce Panico, Eduardo de Carettè, Benn Davey, Ryan Almond, Alisa Roever, Christine Mariononi, Laurie Flag, Craig Fisse, Ryan and Delanie Martin, Jon Coco, Lauren Makarian, Sarita Choudhury, Jessica Jones, Jonathan Mannion, Chinh Chu, Ame Van Iden, Gautam Ahuja, Johnny Petrosyan, and Boris Kodjoe, amongst others.

Davis and Emily Loewy

Photo Credit: Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis

Photo Credit: Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Davis and Michael Patrick King

Photo Credit: Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

