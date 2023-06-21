Photo Credit: Disney General Entertainment

This is what happens when you turn the tables on a talk show host! The hostess with the mostess in question is two-time Emmy-winning journalist, author, and producer Tamron Hall, who also serves as executive producer and host of the nationally syndicated talk show Tamron Hall.

In addition to interviewing names like Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor; Oscar-award-winning actress Halle Berry; poet, activist and Time’s 2020 Person of the Year Amanda Gorman; supermodel, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Iman; Grammy Award-winning artist Mary J. Blige; and political powerhouse Huma Abedin, Hall also debuted a novel, As the Wicked Watch, in 2021 and hosts Court TV’s original true-crime series Someone They Knew With Tamron Hall.

Here, we go one on one with the talk show host to discuss her power moves.

Photo Credit: Lorenzo Bevilaqua_Disney General Entertainment

As the only current female executive producer of a daytime television show, what kind of environment do you hope to continue creating for your guests and your crew?

You know, I hope I can continue to create an environment of authenticity. Having the title of an Executive Producer gives me an added layer of responsibility. That role is more than a title, it impacts how we do the show completely. It impacts what I say, the guests we talk to all while wanting to ensure that the environment is an authentic one.

Why do you feel like your guests are willing to share uncomfortable truths with you?

You know, I think we’ve been able to show and prove. When we launched the show it was with the mantra “Let’s Talk About It”, and we’ve had people come on the show, who have laid their souls and answered complicated questions, took what some might call “tough questions” and answered them. You know I always tell people, the guest can’t tell you what to ask but they determine how to answer. That said, every question I ask, I lead with empathy and understanding. I hope to provide grace and space to people at their most embarrassing moment, most complicated moment, their most joyous moment. So when the conversation turns to a space of controversy or to a space of discomfort, they know that Tamron is not asking a question to hurt them. We’re telling a story and sometimes telling a story requires those difficult questions with tough answers.

What is differentiating your “hard-hitting” questions from being considered too “straight-forward”? Who are some guests you hope to have in attendance for season 5?

I think I ask the questions that people are asking at home. Before I walk out the door of the show, I meditate, I pray, and I ask – even on our cooking show– “was I a source of positivity, honesty, realness?” And when there are tough conversations, or difficult conversations, that I don’t lead with judgment. And I understand why people can feel judged. Absolutely. With that being said, we do 187 shows a year, 5 seasons and I am so thankful that almost all of those people – not all – but almost all of those people left feeling that they were treated fairly. And those who did not leave with that feeling, I can only hope that they watch the interview another time and see how it feels.

Is there anyone in particular that you would love to be able to speak with, or topics that you would love to further discuss?

I’ve interviewed Eddie Murphy via Zoom, but my dream is to interview Eddie Murphy in-person. I believe was one of the world’s most important actors with such unique and legendary talent.

Photo Credit: Kwaku Alston_Disney General Entertainment

Oftentimes, talk show hosts are forced to have difficult conversations. What segments have you done in the past that you would love to recreate in the future?

None of them. I am happy with the work I have done.

As one of the most successful hosts in your field, many young Black women look up to you as their role model. What advice would you give to viewers who want to pursue a career in entertainment or journalism?

Bet on yourself. I’ve been in a lot of rooms where I was underestimated, undervalued, underappreciated. But at the end of the day, I was never under anyone. I was never under anyone. It was just a matter of me finding where I needed to be and I bet on myself.

In a perfect world, what does the future of the Tamron Hall Show look like? What goals do you have for yourself outside of the show?

I would love to have Jordan Manning continue to live and end up as popular as the Nancy Drew series. I’d love to executive produce scripted and unscripted shows. I’d love to lean more into my life off of television and create opportunities for other people to get a chance to do exactly what I’m doing right now, which is to live out a dream.

What is an applicable tip you can provide others who want to do something similar to you?

Bet on yourself no matter what anyone says.

Photo Credit: Jeff-Neira_Disney-General-Entertainment

Is there an art to being a good interviewer? What is it if so?

Think about how the question sounds. Think about how it feels to receive that question. I believe there is a way to ask any question. The art is to figure that out, because the goal is not to have the person shut down. And that requires you not to rehearse it, but take in how every word will land.

Do you ever get nervous? Who have you been nervous to interview and why? How did you get over your nerves?

Winnie Mandela. I’ll never forget that feeling, I thought I was about to pass out. Oprah is another one. I mean it’s like playing against Michael Jordan, I mean c’mon Lebron would be nervous! Anyone who does what I do and who has excelled has made me nervous. Robin Roberts is another example. You know that they know when you’re nervous. They know the beat. I know the beat when I’m being interviewed. I can see when the person is working their way up to a complicated question. I can see when the interviewer is nervous. You know their body language, you know the pause. You just have to envision the conversation going the way you want it to. Whatever you hope to get out of that conversation, focus on that.

What to you is the greatest luxury in life and why?

Sleep. It’s in short supply.