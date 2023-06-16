BAROOM is helmed by Co-Founder Tony Michel, an entrepreneur with a passion for creating unforgettable experiences. Michel’s extensive background in the nightlife and hospitality industries has allowed him to assemble a team of talented professionals and interactive entertainers who share his passion for elevated service and entertainment, and who are committed to ensuring that BAROOM exceeds all guest expectations. Tony’s efforts, alongside General Manager Florian Mattone, have positioned BAROOM to become one of the most sought-after nightlife destinations in Miami Beach.

“We are beyond excited to introduce BAROOM Club to Miami’s vibrant nightlife scene,” said Michel. ” It is poised to become an exclusive, intimate nightclub for those seeking an unforgettable escape from the ordinary. We look forward to inviting guests into our immersive, entertainment-driven venue, where nightlife and tailored hospitality unite.”

Design elements combine circus motifs with Parisian cabaret glamour to evoke a sense of heightened extravagance and eccentricity. Upon entry, guests are transported to a world of performers, music, and unimaginable displays of hedonistic creativity. Moulin-Rouge-inspired decor, illuminated by dim lighting and dazzling chandeliers, adds to the alluring charm of the space, adorned in plush red velvet drapes and hues of crimson, black, white, and gold.