Consider BAROOM Club South Beach’s newest haven for nightlife lovers looking to live out their wildest fantasies through divine entertainment.
Photo Credit: BAROOM Club
BAROOM Club will celebrate its VIP Grand Opening over the weekend of Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17; doors will officially open to the public on Thursday, June 22.
BAROOM Club will engage guests with a detailed focus on individually-catered hospitality, divine entertainment, and devious antics. The upscale nightclub has set out to create one of the most uniquely immersive experiences offered throughout the late night in the Magic City. BAROOM’s distinctive “cast” has one mission above all else: tantalize your sense of sight and sound.
BAROOM is helmed by Co-Founder Tony Michel, an entrepreneur with a passion for creating unforgettable experiences. Michel’s extensive background in the nightlife and hospitality industries has allowed him to assemble a team of talented professionals and interactive entertainers who share his passion for elevated service and entertainment, and who are committed to ensuring that BAROOM exceeds all guest expectations. Tony’s efforts, alongside General Manager Florian Mattone, have positioned BAROOM to become one of the most sought-after nightlife destinations in Miami Beach.
“We are beyond excited to introduce BAROOM Club to Miami’s vibrant nightlife scene,” said Michel. ” It is poised to become an exclusive, intimate nightclub for those seeking an unforgettable escape from the ordinary. We look forward to inviting guests into our immersive, entertainment-driven venue, where nightlife and tailored hospitality unite.”
Design elements combine circus motifs with Parisian cabaret glamour to evoke a sense of heightened extravagance and eccentricity. Upon entry, guests are transported to a world of performers, music, and unimaginable displays of hedonistic creativity. Moulin-Rouge-inspired decor, illuminated by dim lighting and dazzling chandeliers, adds to the alluring charm of the space, adorned in plush red velvet drapes and hues of crimson, black, white, and gold.
The space boasts seventeen private tables and two sparkling bars with one located on each floor of the site. The hidden main VIP section encompasses a vibrant ball pit that immerses guests in a sea of playful spheres, reminiscent of a child’s wonderland. A hypnotic outdoor terrace is home to a playful photo booth, encouraging guests to snap and share their unique experiences.
BARROOM Club is open Thursday through Saturday, from 11pm until 5am. BAROOM is located at 1342 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139. Valet parking is available at the venue’s front entrance and nearby public parking garages are located at 300-498 13th Street and 121-199 13th Street. For more information and table reservations, please visit: www.baroomclub.com, WhatsApp Reservations at (305) 588-8284, or follow @baroomclub on Instagram.