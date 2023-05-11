Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sweetbriar

Located in the Park South Hotel in Manhattan’s Gramercy neighborhood, Sweetbriar is the Michelin-recognized, live-fire cooking modern American restaurant helmed by Executive Chef Bryce Shuman. Shuman has brought his highly sought-after experience from the three-Michelin-starred restaurant Eleven Madison Park into Sweetbriar — curating a dining experience like no other.

Chef Bryce has created a chef-driven dining experience that combines his history of growing up in Chapel Hill, North Carolina cooking and eating barbecue and his professional background in fine dining. Centered around live-fire cooking and the bounty of New York State’s seasonal produce, Sweetbriar’s team has curated an intimate atmosphere with a lively energy that infuses rustic elements for a unique dining experience.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sweetbriar

The true power of the wood fire grill is shown throughout the main dishes. Highlights include the Sweetbriar Burger that uses a lemon-caper vinaigrette to bring out the well-seasoned meat’s flavors, served with crispy potato wedges; Grilled Branzino, a whole branzino grilled directly on the coals, served with charred cabbage and tomato relish with cilantro, parsley, and a lemon vinaigrette; and Bryce’s specialty Smoked Black Pepper Maple Duroc Ribs that feature a crispy exterior and meat tender enough to fall off the bone. Additionally, the Stone Ground Cornbread, served in a cast iron pan with whipped honey butter, highlights Chef Bryce’s ability to subtly subvert the flavors in even the seemingly simplest dish.

To complement the food, Sweetbriar’s Beverage Program is neatly divided into three sections, Martinis, Sweetbriar Signatures, and Classics. The program was designed by Beverage Director Ivan Papic, who has worked at renowned restaurants Pastis and Balthazar. Highlights include Smoking Pistolas with Dos Hombres Joven Mezcal, lime, Piri Piri Agave and the American Beauty, Rose Hip, Luksosowa Vodka, lemon, rose water, egg white, and rose buds.

Designed by Lea Cojot, Sweetbriar’s interior compliments Chef Bryce’s live-fire modern American cuisine, featuring a spacious dining room that utilizes soft notes of leather and wood to bring his warm, welcoming, and vibrant vision to life. An open kitchen provides a view of the wood-fired oven and the meticulous work of creating the meal. At the entrance to the restaurant, there is a bar and lounge area where guests can enjoy pre-meal beverages and, on Saturdays, enjoy the styling of the Sweetbriar house band. Set next to the dining room is a white marble bar with emerald accents that provides full dinner service.

Sweetbriar is located at 127 East 27th Street, New York, NY 10016.