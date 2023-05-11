Photo Credit: Rebecca Patton/Beckley Photography LLC

No one throws a soirée quite like Champagne Lallier. Champagne Lallier, together with the Dallas Art Fair as proud partners, hosted an intimate group of art collectors, curators, and Dallas socialites at The Penthouse at Forty Five Ten to celebrate the opening VIP night of the fair. Marking the second year in a row that Champagne Lallier served as the sponsor for the Dallas Art Fair, the evening was truly one to remember.

Photo Credit: Rebecca Patton/Beckley Photography LLC

The evening began with a cocktail hour where guests indulged in passed glasses of Champagne Lallier Blanc de Blancs and light bites. Guests then moved to the bespoke dining room, where they were greeted by a large tree installation in the center of the room, providing a stunning backdrop for the dinner. And the tablescape did not disappoint; white serpentine tables adorned with candles, floral arrangements, and a few bottles of Champagne Lallier sprinkled throughout surrounded the focal point of the room, the tree. The intimate dinner soirée featured a curated champagne menu pairing experience with select wines from the Maison’s portfolio: Champagne Lallier Blanc de Blancs, Rosé, and R.018, each paired with a special menu dish, crafted by Chef Mat Urban, Executive Chef at The Joule.

Photo Credit: Rebecca Patton/Beckley Photography LLC

Guests toasted to an incredible celebration of art and champagne.

Notable attendees included Director Kelly Cornell, Contemporary Artist Evita Tezeno, Park House Dallas Co-Founder Deborah Scott, Vice President Dallas at Sotheby’s Charlie Caulkins, Interior Designer Christina Jafar, Collector Kasey Lemkin and President of Klyde Warren Park Kit Sawers.

Photo Credit: Rebecca Patton/Beckley Photography LLC

Photo Credit: Rebecca Patton/Beckley Photography LLC

Photo Credit: Rebecca Patton/Beckley Photography LLC

Photo Credit: Rebecca Patton/Beckley Photography LLC