Padma Lakshmi
Cover Story
How Padma Lakshmi Is Stirring The Pot In The Second Season Of Hulu’s “Taste The Nation”
Ludo Lefebvre
Cover Story
Ludo Lefebvre Is Plotting His American Takeover, One Restaurant At A Time.
THE 2023 HAUTE MOTHER’S DAY GIFT GUIDE
News
The 2023 Haute Mother’s Day Gift Guide: The Best Luxury Gifts For Mom This Mother’s Day
Katie Holmes
Cover Story
With Her New Film, “Rare Objects” Katie Holmes Shares That You’re Better For Having Been Broken
Rob Lowe
Cover Story
Rob Lowe Is Baring It All — Literally & Metaphorically — In His New Series, “Unstable”

Champagne Lallier Threw A Lavish Penthouse Soirée To Celebrate The Dallas Art Fair

Art, Haute Scene, News

Champagne Lallier & The Dallas Art Fair Threw A Lavish Penthouse SoireePhoto Credit: Rebecca Patton/Beckley Photography LLC

No one throws a soirée quite like Champagne Lallier. Champagne Lallier, together with the Dallas Art Fair as proud partners, hosted an intimate group of art collectors, curators, and Dallas socialites at The Penthouse at Forty Five Ten to celebrate the opening VIP night of the fair. Marking the second year in a row that Champagne Lallier served as the sponsor for the Dallas Art Fair, the evening was truly one to remember. 

Champagne Lallier & The Dallas Art Fair Threw A Lavish Penthouse SoireePhoto Credit: Rebecca Patton/Beckley Photography LLC

The evening began with a cocktail hour where guests indulged in passed glasses of Champagne Lallier Blanc de Blancs and light bites. Guests then moved to the bespoke dining room, where they were greeted by a large tree installation in the center of the room, providing a stunning backdrop for the dinner. And the tablescape did not disappoint; white serpentine tables adorned with candles, floral arrangements, and a few bottles of Champagne Lallier sprinkled throughout surrounded the focal point of the room, the tree. The intimate dinner soirée featured a curated champagne menu pairing experience with select wines from the Maison’s portfolio: Champagne Lallier Blanc de Blancs, Rosé, and R.018, each paired with a special menu dish, crafted by Chef Mat Urban, Executive Chef at The Joule. 

Champagne Lallier & The Dallas Art Fair Threw A Lavish Penthouse Soiree
Brooke Dowdy, Charlie Caulkins, Christina Jafar, and Jory Caulkins

Photo Credit: Rebecca Patton/Beckley Photography LLC

Guests toasted to an incredible celebration of art and champagne.

Notable attendees included Director Kelly Cornell, Contemporary Artist Evita Tezeno, Park House Dallas Co-Founder Deborah Scott, Vice President Dallas at Sotheby’s Charlie Caulkins, Interior Designer Christina Jafar, Collector Kasey Lemkin and President of Klyde Warren Park Kit Sawers.

Champagne Lallier & The Dallas Art Fair Threw A Lavish Penthouse Soiree
Deborah and John Scott

Photo Credit: Rebecca Patton/Beckley Photography LLC

Champagne Lallier & The Dallas Art Fair Threw A Lavish Penthouse Soiree
Jack Cornell, Kelly Cornell, Nick Campbell, and Madison Chase

Photo Credit: Rebecca Patton/Beckley Photography LLC

Champagne Lallier & The Dallas Art Fair Threw A Lavish Penthouse Soiree
Marlo Melucci and Kasey Lemkin

Photo Credit: Rebecca Patton/Beckley Photography LLC

Champagne Lallier & The Dallas Art Fair Threw A Lavish Penthouse Soiree
Kit Sawers

Photo Credit: Rebecca Patton/Beckley Photography LLC

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Introducing Fendi By Marc Jacobs: Summer's Must-Have Capsule Collection
Fashion
May 11, 2023
Introducing Fendi By Marc Jacobs: Summer’s Must-Have Capsule Collection
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Haute Cuisine
May 11, 2023
Manhattan’s Sweetbriar Serves Up Southern Hospitality On A Silver Platter
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Oceania Vista
Haute Scene
May 11, 2023
Giada De Laurentiis Christens Vista, Oceania Cruises’ Latest Ship In More Than A Decade, At Star-Studded Ceremony In Malta
By Laura Schreffler
News
May 10, 2023
LOUIS XIII and The Webster Celebrate Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix at The Webster South Beach
By Haute Living

Los Angeles

New York

Miami