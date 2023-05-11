Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Introducing the it fashion capsule collection of the season: Fendi by Marc Jacobs. Fendi has unveiled its latest capsule collection designed by Marc Jacobs. Translating Marc Jacobs’ powerful creativity and signature perspective into new statements for the summer season, the capsule plays with the Fendi Roma logo, exaggerated, platformed, and oversized silhouettes with monochromatic palettes get a fluorescent touch through ready-to-wear and accessories for both women and men.

Returning to perhaps the greatest city in the world, New York, where the iconic Baguette bag hosted its 25th-anniversary celebration, the Fendi by Marc Jacobs collection serves as the ultimate tribute to both the city and the Baguette bag. And, we can’t fail to mention that this collection is a true love letter between designers, Marc Jacobs and Kim Jones, celebrating their mutual respect for each other’s craft.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

“In my opinion, Marc is the King of fashion in America,” notes Kim Jones, Fendi’s Artistic Director of Womenswear. “He is also a master of branding and experimentation, particularly with logos. Here, Marc has designed a Fendi collection — it is not a collaboration, rather it is an interpretation. In it, there is a sense of freedom in excess and joy, where he was allowed to do whatever he wanted.”

For the collection, Marc Jacobs completely stepped into the Fendi world. “I’ve got one word: Fendiroma. And it is one word! It is another land, this Fendiroma… And I’ve got two words: The Baguette. It’s a bag – and I am never one to shy away from an iconic bag,” reveals the Creative Director and Founder of Marc Jacobs. Blending salon and street, uptown and downtown, Marc Jacobs takes contemporary motifs of modern life and melds them with a turn-of-the-century silhouette – the twentieth century, that is. In its sinuous lines and elongated forms, the ready-to-wear collection echoes New York’s ‘Gilded Age’ in shape, and yet these are everyday items of today made into part of the mythology of the city. Here, both fantasy and reality come into play.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

In true Marc Jacobs fashion, denim is introduced in acid and enzyme washes, and at times coated, the wide elongated outlines of jeans pool at the wearer’s feet as do the maxi jean skirts. In contrast, short, sharp denim jackets are cut close to the chest, while cotton t-shirts balloon or are loose. At the same time, utility is seen everywhere, particularly with the multiple uses of pockets that are at their most pointed when they reflect the form and fastenings of the baguette bag itself. These are found most prominently on long-line cotton jersey Baguette hoodies. Or on the multi-pocketed canvas cargo pants and jacket that feature the FF logo buckles in silver hardware, accessories with the Nano Baguette utility belt.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Of course, there’s a major emphasis on the Baguette bags — ranging from Maxi to Phone Baguette, up to the Nano. Embracing the spirit of the Baguette, the new designs feature statement-making branding, declaring itself ‘THE BAGUETTE’ on the outside of the Maxi white canvas iteration and on the Medium leather version in black and white. Further explorations of the Baguette bag feature the Marc Jacobs reinterpretation of the Fendi Roma logo on bleached denim or shaped by all-over crystals.

The full collection is now available at Fendi.com and in Fendi stores.