It’s been one of those iconic New York weeks for Tiffany & Co. as they reopened the doors to The Landmark on Fifth Avenue. The energy in the city was intoxicating, teeming with excitement as Tiffany & Co. rolled out the Tiffany Blue® carpet for a lavish celebration, from the ribbon-cutting ceremony with House Ambassador Gal Gadot alongside Alexandre Arnault, the Executive Vice President of Product and Communications at Tiffany & Co., to the incredibly star-studded opening soirée last evening.

While the Landmark embodies a grand moment in history for Tiffany & Co. with its state-of-the-art redesign, the surrounding events also marked an exciting new chapter for the brand — both globally and in the heart of Manhattan. For its final fête, Tiffany & Co. hosted an event just as phenomenal as the high jewelry housed within the new flagship, with celebrities sparkling in Tiffany’s signature diamonds upon arrival. In fact, Tiffany & Co. spared no expense for the Landmark as it was reported to be the most significant investment made by LVMH for a single store yet.

From fashion icon and dear friend of the Maison Hailey Bieber dressed with a subtle Breakfast At Tiffany’s reference giving the nod to Audrey Hepburn’s style to Katy Perry performing for guests inside, the energy of the evening matched the Landmark’s grandiose opening. DJ Mia Moretti opened the night, followed by a performance by the Radio City Rockettes, a headlining performance by Perry, and DJ set by Mark Ronson to close. Ahead, Haute Living gives an inside look into Tiffany & Co.’s legendary Landmark soirée.

