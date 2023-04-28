Padma Lakshmi
From The Ribbon Cutting To The Exclusive Opening Soirée, Tiffany & Co. Made The Landmark Reopening A Moment In History

Celebrities, Fashion, News

Photo Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

It’s been one of those iconic New York weeks for Tiffany & Co. as they reopened the doors to The Landmark on Fifth Avenue. The energy in the city was intoxicating, teeming with excitement as Tiffany & Co. rolled out the Tiffany Blue® carpet for a lavish celebration, from the ribbon-cutting ceremony with House Ambassador Gal Gadot alongside Alexandre Arnault, the Executive Vice President of Product and Communications at Tiffany & Co., to the incredibly star-studded opening soirée last evening. 

Alexandre Arnault, Gal Gadot, Anthony Ledru
Alexandre Arnault, Gal Gadot, Anthony Ledru

Photo Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

While the Landmark embodies a grand moment in history for Tiffany & Co. with its state-of-the-art redesign, the surrounding events also marked an exciting new chapter for the brand — both globally and in the heart of Manhattan. For its final fête, Tiffany & Co. hosted an event just as phenomenal as the high jewelry housed within the new flagship, with celebrities sparkling in Tiffany’s signature diamonds upon arrival. In fact, Tiffany & Co. spared no expense for the Landmark as it was reported to be the most significant investment made by LVMH for a single store yet. 

Mark Ronson
Mark Ronson

Photo Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

From fashion icon and dear friend of the Maison Hailey Bieber dressed with a subtle Breakfast At Tiffany’s reference giving the nod to Audrey Hepburn’s style to Katy Perry performing for guests inside, the energy of the evening matched the Landmark’s grandiose opening. DJ Mia Moretti opened the night, followed by a performance by the Radio City Rockettes, a headlining performance by Perry, and DJ set by Mark Ronson to close. Ahead, Haute Living gives an inside look into Tiffany & Co.’s legendary Landmark soirée.

Pharrell Willaims
Pharrell Willaims

Photo Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Zoe Kravtiz and Hailey Bieber
Zoe Kravtiz and Hailey Bieber

Photo Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy

Photo Credit: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz

Photo Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg

Photo Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Alexandre Arnault
Alexandre Arnault

Photo Credit: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh

Photo Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Caroline Daur
Caroline Daur

Photo Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Anitta
Anitta

Photo Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Katherine Gage, Daniel Boulud
Katherine Gage, Daniel Boulud

Photo Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Jeff Koons
Jeff Koons

Photo Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

