 Haute Living And The Macallan Celebrate Michelin Starred Chef Daniel Humm’s Cover

Haute Scene, News

 

Chef Daniel Humm

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

In a unique celebration, Haute Living’s latest cover star cheffed up and served a long list of notable guests at his very own cover dinner. The Switzerland native and kitchen legend, Chef Daniel Humm, in collaboration with The Macallan, was surely the star of the night. Earning his first Michelin star at the age of 24, and now, just recently earning his third since going vegetarian, Humm is a true master of his work with a passion for creating some of, if not the best food in the world. 

Casey Affleck, Caylee Cowan, Daniel Humm and Seth Semilof

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

The dinner was held at none other than Eleven Madison Park, where Humm prevails as the Executive Chef. Throughout his time in charge, he and the team have together, earned a plethora of recognition and success in the culinary industry. Some awards include four stars from The New York Times, seven James Beard Foundation Awards, and three Michelin Stars, and they even achieved the top ranking on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list in 2017. Their numerous accolades are just a start as to why Eleven Madison Park and Executive Chef Daniel Humm were made the highlight of the night.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

As the guests took their seats, they were greeted with a warm welcome from Molly Melville, The Macallan’s National Brand Ambassador, as she raised a toast to Daniel and his recent successes with The Macallan 25. Humm then proceeded by sharing an astounding life story and then the exquisite meal that followed. 

Daniel Humm

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

The menu for the evening was a tantalizing array of dishes, each one more delicious than the last. The starters consisted of Radish Tea, Tart Flambé, and Crispy Chickpea Panisse. Following were Laminated Bread Rolls with Onion Butter and the light and flavorful options of a Seaweed and Black Truffle Bok Choy or Winter Green Salad.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

The main courses consisted of either Fried Kabocha Squash or Shaved Maitake Mushroom followed by the sweet or sour choice of a chocolate or citrus dessert. The meal as a whole left guest more than satisfied and in awe of Humm’s curations. 

Angelika Rose and Carina Zavline

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute LivingNotable guests in attendance included Casey Affleck, Anzhelika Iakuseva, Matthew Daddario, Esther Kim, Marcel Floruss, Carina Zavline, Peter Odegard, Victoria Krutoy, Desiree Nemati, Daniel Neiditch, Brendan Fallis, Jenna Rennert, Dr. Sachin Shridharani, Aubrey Levy, Gonzalo Morales, Zach Haroutunian, Shiran Melamed, Delanique Milwood, Igee Okafor, Daniella Rodriguez, Ariella Schottenstein, and Leonardo Solis.

Molly Melville and Daniel Humm

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Haute Living

The dinner celebrating Daniel Humm and his front cover debut was a true success and celebration of the culinary arts as a whole. It was an evening filled with delicious food, great company, and an unforgettable experience. We wish Humm and his team at Eleven Madison Park all the best, and we look forward to all of their accomplishments to come! 

