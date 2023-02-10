News
For The Love Of Luxury: The 2023 Haute Living Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Fendi Officially Introduces The Peekaboo Cut Handbag — And It’s Incredibly Chic

Fashion, Haute Shopping, News

While it certainly has been the year of the Baguette handbag as Fendi celebrated its 25th anniversary and recently released the highly-coveted Fendi x Tiffany & Co. Baguette, the Peekaboo will always remain at the heart of the Italian House. The Peekaboo is an iconic silhouette that radiates the Fendi persona with a sophisticated, geometric structure, yet it also continues to evolve and reinvent itself within the modern era. Case in point: the new Peekaboo Cut handbag. 

First seen on the Spring Summer 2023 runway, the Peekaboo Cut offers an edgier aesthetic to the sleek silhouette. Reminiscent of the ‘90s, the Peekaboo Cut magnifies the bag’s iconic metal bar and twist lock through a horizontal cut paired with a dramatic exaggeration of its signature trapezoidal shape. And, for the first time, a Peekaboo bag features an O’lock chain, adding another element of versatility to the bag style.

The Peekaboo Cut has an attitude — she is powerful, a boss, bold, and makes her own rules. Setting the tone for the season ahead, the latest addition to the Peekaboo repertoire comes in a range of vibrant colors and fabrications like luxurious exotics, including python and crocodile, as well as two sizes, Medium and Petite.

The iconic Peekaboo handbag is officially available now exclusively in FENDI Boutiques.

