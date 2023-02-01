Daniel Humm
Cover Story
Daniel Humm Reflects On Reinventing The Restaurant Industry As Eleven Madison Park Turns 25
Jayson Tatum
Cover Story
We’re Betting On Jayson Tatum — And So Should You
Pierre Gagnaire
Cover Story
Three Michelin Starred Chef Pierre Gagnaire Is Finally Taking A Bite Of The Big Apple With The Opening Of Fouquet’s New York
Mr. Brainwash
Cover Story
Mr Brainwash Is Ready To Make His Mark On LA
Alexandre Mattiussi Haute Living Cover
Cover Story
The Art Of Authenticity: Alexandre Mattiussi Makes His Mark On Miami

Step Inside The Sparkling Winter Wonderland Of The Aspen Snow Ball

Haute Scene, News

Aspen Snow Ball
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross

Photo Credit: Nikki Hausherr

On Saturday, January 28th, a star studded crowd including Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross, Marcia Gay Harden, William Abadie and more gathered at the St. Regis Aspen to enjoy an evening of dinner, auctions, and performances for the Children’s Oncology Support Fund’s first annual Aspen Snow Ball.

Aspen Snow Ball
William Abadie

Photo Credit: Nikki Hausherr

Upon entering, guests were greeted by ski suit servers pouring Champagne Bollinger’s Special Cuvée from magnum sized bottles. During the cocktail reception, Marcia Gay Harden and her daughter enjoyed a photo moment in the Bollinger branded chair lift skis. Artist Bradley Theodore live painted a one of a kind portrait of iconic singer Diana Ross, while guests including Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross — Ross’ daughter-in-law and son — enjoyed trips to the Bollinger bar before being seated for dinner. Partygoers were treated to an incredible performance from the legend herself following dinner.

Aspen Snow Ball
Marcia Gay Harden and daughter

Photo Credit: Nikki Hausherr

After the meal was over, Emily in Paris star William Abadie and guests hit the dance floor to jam out to some of Ross’ greatest hits like “Stop! In The Name of Love” and “I’m Coming Out.” The celebration continued into an after party, featuring a performance by Macy Gray.

Aspen Snow Ball
A magical party guest

Photo Credit: Nikki Hausherr

International celebrities, philanthropists, and notable guests from all over the world helped raise $2.5 million dollars in support of COSF’s launch and dedication to the development of more effective therapies for pediatric cancer patients. Proceeds from the event will go to Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research.

PREVIOUS POST
Fashion
February 1, 2023
The Fendi Men’s Fall/Winter 2023 Collection Feels Like A Night At The Disco
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Haute Scene
January 31, 2023
Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Makes An All-Star Appearance As Haute Living’s Latest Cover Star
By Kennedy Munster
Cozy Cocktails: The Most Luxurious Cocktail Bars This Winter In Manhattan
City Guide
January 31, 2023
Cozy Cocktails: The Most Luxurious Cocktail Bars This Winter In Manhattan
By Adrienne Faurote
Cartier Reinvents The Iconic Tank Française Timepiece
Fashion
January 31, 2023
Cartier Reinvents The Iconic Tank Française Timepiece
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Los Angeles

New York

Miami