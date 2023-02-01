Photo Credit: Nikki Hausherr

On Saturday, January 28th, a star studded crowd including Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross, Marcia Gay Harden, William Abadie and more gathered at the St. Regis Aspen to enjoy an evening of dinner, auctions, and performances for the Children’s Oncology Support Fund’s first annual Aspen Snow Ball.

Photo Credit: Nikki Hausherr

Upon entering, guests were greeted by ski suit servers pouring Champagne Bollinger’s Special Cuvée from magnum sized bottles. During the cocktail reception, Marcia Gay Harden and her daughter enjoyed a photo moment in the Bollinger branded chair lift skis. Artist Bradley Theodore live painted a one of a kind portrait of iconic singer Diana Ross, while guests including Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross — Ross’ daughter-in-law and son — enjoyed trips to the Bollinger bar before being seated for dinner. Partygoers were treated to an incredible performance from the legend herself following dinner.

Photo Credit: Nikki Hausherr

After the meal was over, Emily in Paris star William Abadie and guests hit the dance floor to jam out to some of Ross’ greatest hits like “Stop! In The Name of Love” and “I’m Coming Out.” The celebration continued into an after party, featuring a performance by Macy Gray.

Photo Credit: Nikki Hausherr

International celebrities, philanthropists, and notable guests from all over the world helped raise $2.5 million dollars in support of COSF’s launch and dedication to the development of more effective therapies for pediatric cancer patients. Proceeds from the event will go to Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research.