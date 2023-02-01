Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

During Milan Men’s Fashion Week, Fendi debuted their highly-anticipated Men’s Fall/Winter 2023 Collection. The House’s headquarters was transformed into a giant roller disco pinball machine to introduce their cozy, sexy, cool collection by Silvia Venturini, Fendi’s Artistic Director of Accessories and Menswear. A custom disco soundtrack titled “After Dark,” created explicitly by legendary Italian composer and producer Giorgio Moroder, blared through the speakers as models made their way down the catwalk in oversized sweaters, luxe furs, and masculine tops.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Fendi’s latest men’s collection is the ultimate study of sophisticated comfort, the opulence of the every day, and the elegance of the unexpected. Asymmetry and volume infuse the sartorial wardrobe with geometry and movement, revealing layers of craftsmanship and flashes of skin. Celebrating the hallmarks of Fendi’s materiality, double-faced (and reversible) cashmere with zip closures, engineered leathers, and jacquard silks are illuminated by the disco ball hues of silver indigo and violet. They lift a sober palette that undulates between shades of grey, oatmeal, deep navy, and black.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Unfolding in parallel gestures throughout the collection, cocooning outerwear plays against the sensuality of languid knits and deconstructed shirting to question the boundaries of utility and artifice. Closed O’Lock zippers, blanket coats, and ponchos swaddle ribbed cashmere track separates; sweater vests fall off the shoulder, and fluid trousers are cut with a draped skirt. Double-breasted overcoats featuring satin lapels, finger hems, or a scattering of metallic applique offer purity and rigor amidst layered silhouettes. Disappearing into geometric abstraction, the Fendi astuccio motif is reimagined as Fendi Shadow, a larger-than-life logo woven into mohair scarves, blankets, fringed linings, and pinstripe tailoring to give off a subtly extravagant effect: the Fendi man in his element on the streets, at home, or on the dancefloor.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Each look is enhanced with jewels designed by Delfina Delettrez. For accessories, highlights include the Peekaboo mini as a crossbody bag, while the Baguette bag takes on the look of a real French baguette.