Daniel Humm
Cover Story
Daniel Humm Reflects On Reinventing The Restaurant Industry As Eleven Madison Park Turns 25
Jayson Tatum
Cover Story
We’re Betting On Jayson Tatum — And So Should You
Pierre Gagnaire
Cover Story
Three Michelin Starred Chef Pierre Gagnaire Is Finally Taking A Bite Of The Big Apple With The Opening Of Fouquet’s New York
Mr. Brainwash
Cover Story
Mr Brainwash Is Ready To Make His Mark On LA
Alexandre Mattiussi Haute Living Cover
Cover Story
The Art Of Authenticity: Alexandre Mattiussi Makes His Mark On Miami

Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Makes An All-Star Appearance As Haute Living’s Latest Cover Star

Haute Scene, News

Jayson Tatum

 Photo Credit: Aaron James

Boston, the city of champions, welcomed Haute Living and guests this past weekend for the celebration of Jayson Tatum. Making a name for himself on and off the court, the well-deserved Celtics star has made his way over to the front cover of Haute Living’s newest issue. In collaboration with Navier, the night filled with opulence and innovation was truly unforgettable. 

Paul Pierce, Diane Banton, and Jayson Tatum

Photo Credit: Aaron JamesThe cover release party for Tatum was accompanied by Navier’s ‘Tesla of the seas,’ America’s first all-electric hydrofoil boat. Navier is a Silicon Valley start-up that specializes in top-tier performance and luxury vessels and is backed by moguls such as Google Co-founder Sergey Brin, the 49ers’ Joe Montana, and Aneel Renadive of Sacramento Kings ownership.

Appropriately held on Boston’s waterfront, the release was celebrated at Encore Boston Harbor, home to Mystique Boston, a fabulous Asian restaurant and lounge. Spanning 16,400 square feet, this glamorous space offered the group private dining. Among the stunning waterfront views of the Boston Harbor, guests were transported on a journey through Asia with a range of extraordinary dishes throughout the event.

Derrick White and Diane Banton

Photo Credit: Aaron JamesTo start off the five-course meal, guests were offered Spicy Tuna Rice Bites, Wagyu Beef Gyoza, and Salmon Takati. Following the assortment of light bites were appetizer choices of Avocado Salad and Warm Spinach Gommae. An array of sushi was then offered including Vegetable Maki, Spicy Tuna, Salmon Dragon Roll, and the classic California Roll. The main courses included Vegetable Stir Fry, Chilean Sea Bass, and Korean BBQ NY Strip. To top off the meal, dessert was served with Assorted Mochi, Chocolate Espresso Tarts, and Matcha Pistachio Opera Cake.

Haute Media Group Editor-in-Chief Laura Schreffler and Haute Media Group Senior Vice President April Donelson

Photo Credit: Aaron James

Friends, family, and other notable guests joined the party celebrating the cover star including Celtics Legend Paul Pierce, Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla, New England Patriots’ Joe Cardona, Haute Media Group Senior Vice President April Donelson, Haute Media Group Editor-in-Chief Laura Schreffler, Navier CEO Sampriti Bhattacharyya, and Android and Google Ventures Co-Founder Rich Miner. Past and present Celtics players also joined the mix including Derrick White, Marcus Smart, Kevin Garnett, and Cedric Maxwell. 

Paul Pierce

Photo Credit: Aaron JamesDuring the celebration of Jayson Tatum and his accomplishments, it was also announced that Joe Mazzulla and his staff were appointed to coach Team Giannis in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. This makes Joe the eighth coach in Celtics history to be given the honor of coaching the legendary game.

Steve Fox, Rich Miner, Derrick White, Sampriti Bhattacharyya, Laura Schreffler, April Donelson, Camai Mazzulla, and Joe Mazzulla

Photo Credit: Aaron James

Laura Schreffler, Sampriti Bhattacharyya, Jayson Tatum, and April Donelson

Photo Credit: Aaron James

Joe Cardona

Photo Credit: Aaron James

 

Photo Credit: Aaron James

 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Aspen Snow Ball
Haute Scene
February 1, 2023
Step Inside The Sparkling Winter Wonderland Of The Aspen Snow Ball
By Laura Schreffler
Fashion
February 1, 2023
The Fendi Men’s Fall/Winter 2023 Collection Feels Like A Night At The Disco
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Cozy Cocktails: The Most Luxurious Cocktail Bars This Winter In Manhattan
City Guide
January 31, 2023
Cozy Cocktails: The Most Luxurious Cocktail Bars This Winter In Manhattan
By Adrienne Faurote
Cartier Reinvents The Iconic Tank Française Timepiece
Fashion
January 31, 2023
Cartier Reinvents The Iconic Tank Française Timepiece
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Los Angeles

New York

Miami