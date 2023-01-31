Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Makes An All-Star Appearance As Haute Living’s Latest Cover Star

Photo Credit: Aaron James

Boston, the city of champions, welcomed Haute Living and guests this past weekend for the celebration of Jayson Tatum. Making a name for himself on and off the court, the well-deserved Celtics star has made his way over to the front cover of Haute Living’s newest issue. In collaboration with Navier, the night filled with opulence and innovation was truly unforgettable.

Photo Credit: Aaron JamesThe cover release party for Tatum was accompanied by Navier’s ‘Tesla of the seas,’ America’s first all-electric hydrofoil boat. Navier is a Silicon Valley start-up that specializes in top-tier performance and luxury vessels and is backed by moguls such as Google Co-founder Sergey Brin, the 49ers’ Joe Montana, and Aneel Renadive of Sacramento Kings ownership.

Appropriately held on Boston’s waterfront, the release was celebrated at Encore Boston Harbor, home to Mystique Boston, a fabulous Asian restaurant and lounge. Spanning 16,400 square feet, this glamorous space offered the group private dining. Among the stunning waterfront views of the Boston Harbor, guests were transported on a journey through Asia with a range of extraordinary dishes throughout the event.

Photo Credit: Aaron JamesTo start off the five-course meal, guests were offered Spicy Tuna Rice Bites, Wagyu Beef Gyoza, and Salmon Takati. Following the assortment of light bites were appetizer choices of Avocado Salad and Warm Spinach Gommae. An array of sushi was then offered including Vegetable Maki, Spicy Tuna, Salmon Dragon Roll, and the classic California Roll. The main courses included Vegetable Stir Fry, Chilean Sea Bass, and Korean BBQ NY Strip. To top off the meal, dessert was served with Assorted Mochi, Chocolate Espresso Tarts, and Matcha Pistachio Opera Cake.

Photo Credit: Aaron James

Friends, family, and other notable guests joined the party celebrating the cover star including Celtics Legend Paul Pierce, Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla, New England Patriots’ Joe Cardona, Haute Media Group Senior Vice President April Donelson, Haute Media Group Editor-in-Chief Laura Schreffler, Navier CEO Sampriti Bhattacharyya, and Android and Google Ventures Co-Founder Rich Miner. Past and present Celtics players also joined the mix including Derrick White, Marcus Smart, Kevin Garnett, and Cedric Maxwell.

Photo Credit: Aaron JamesDuring the celebration of Jayson Tatum and his accomplishments, it was also announced that Joe Mazzulla and his staff were appointed to coach Team Giannis in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. This makes Joe the eighth coach in Celtics history to be given the honor of coaching the legendary game.

Photo Credit: Aaron James

Photo Credit: Aaron James

Photo Credit: Aaron James

Photo Credit: Aaron James