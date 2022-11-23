Photo Credit: Courtesy of The MacallanThe best way to fully immerse oneself in new cultures is by self-exploring that particular culture to uncover unexpected cuisines, captivating architecture, and the region’s rich traditions. The Macallan is now bringing the luxury of discovering travel destinations to Miami through its incredibly unique cocktail experiences. The Macallan invites locals and newcomers alike to embark on a sensory journey through the world of whiskey with its bespoke cocktail offerings at worldly destinations throughout the Magic City.

The Macallan is a beacon of cultural celebration, hailing from the River Spey in Scotland with inspiration from Spanish traditions. The famed single-malt whiskey is intentionally and intricately crafted using oak casks hand-picked from the forests of northern Spain for exquisite coloring and taste. To travel the flavorful peaks of The Macallan’s portfolio, start your adventure with these diverse Miami dining experiences.

The Macallan “M Collection” at The Mandarin Oriental

Located in Brickell, The Mandarin Oriental blends Miami’s cosmopolitan air with Oriental heritage. Amidst the resort’s lush open spaces and sea breezes, enjoy The Macallan’s new “M Collection” release, priced at $650 per serve, with a luxury white glove experience and pouring ritual.

The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old Smoked Old Fashioned at Hakkasan

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Macallan

Gracing Fontainebleau Miami Beach with its electrifyingly sleek atmosphere, Hakkasan crafts modern interpretations of authentic Chinese fare. An elevated take on a tried-and-true classic, the Smoked Old Fashioned featuring The Macallan whiskey can be ordered simply by asking for the “secret menu item.” The cocktail’s head-turning presentation will make it hard to keep a secret for long.

Iberian Harmony at Leku

Leku brings the enchantment of Spain’s Côte Basque region to the Allapattah neighborhood with innovative cuisine steeped in Basque roots. The restaurant’s Iberian Harmony cocktail beautifully highlights the decadent dark chocolate profile of The Macallan with the compliments of Cinco Jotas Iberico for an unforgettable flavor, priced at $75 per serve.

The Macallan Cappuccino at JAYA at The Setai

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Macallan

One of Miami’s hottest restaurants, JAYA at The Setai, boasts superior dishes from Thailand, Korea, India, China, and Japan. Here, guests satisfy their sweet tooth with The Macallan Cappuccino, made with The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old-infused creme caramel, coffee gelato, devil’s food chocolate cake, and The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old foam.