Lagniappe Chauffeured Services (LCS) Elevates Luxury Ground Transportation In New Orleans

Car rental services are serving people across the globe and have grown into a multi-million dollar industry. Yet, despite the innovations people have seen in the landscape, many still prove that there is always room for growth, and Lagniappe Chauffeured Services (LCS) is one of them. LCS is setting the bar higher with luxury cars and the best chauffeur service in New Orleans, and the company emphasizes that they have only just begun.

LCS is on a mission to become the only car service people trust when traveling around the vibrant and culture-rich city of New Orleans. Known for the world-famous mardi gras, beignets, and alligators, New Orleans is about to have a new staple, a signature chauffeur service built by one of its own.

Always pushing the boundaries, LCS recently welcomed a new car to its fleet of luxury vehicles– the new Cadillac Escalades and Mercedes Maybach. The company’s fleet is a collection of top-of-the-line cars, including the Mercedes-Benz S550, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, and many other high-end vehicles fit for any exclusive events, weddings, corporate meetings, and formal gatherings. Because of its impressive fleet, LCS has chauffeured business travelers to tourists and is a leading choice for many travel agents and agencies worldwide.

Providing unparalleled service, efficiency, and unmatched luxury, LCS has become a trusted transportation partner for many A-listers, CEOs, and elites from the entertainment and media industry. The company aims to establish a world-class executive travel service that merges the art and science of chauffeuring with luxury, privacy, personalization, and ease. With its growing clientele, LCS has truly succeeded in attracting the right market for its luxury services and continues to prove why they are leading choice for industry leaders in New Orleans.

“By adding a twist to the traditional car services, the LCS business model will set the new tone for what will eventually become the industry standard for ground transportation service domestically and internationally,” said founder and CEO Robert Daspit.

LCS offers every land transportation needs any client could ask for, from airport transportation to chauffeuring for special events. “We believe that it’s not just where you’re being driven to, but how you arrive,” said Robert, amplifying the company’s philosophy of not only transporting its clients safely but also in style. “That’s why our chauffeurs pride themselves on offering uncompromising service, and not just safety or speed,” the CEO added.

Furthermore, LCS is utilizing the latest technology to create the best customer experience in the transportation industry. Fueled by leading developers, the company’s digital logistics system ensures its clients get the vehicle they choose when they need it.

Asked what motivated him to build LCS, Robert said he wanted to be an entrepreneur in search of his own freedom and independence. Being in business also allowed him to impact the lives not only of his clients but by providing professional opportunities to his team. Most of all, he wanted to bring a luxury chauffeur service to New Orleans, something the landscape has not seen before, and deliver world-class transportation solutions both to natives and travelers from across the globe. Truly, LCS is making a significant impact and will surely reshape the course of the chauffeur industry in New Orleans.

Written in partnership with Maria Williams