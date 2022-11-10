Cindy Crawford
Cover Story
The Transformation Of Cindy Crawford: From Supermodel To Entrepreneur To Queen Of The Playa
DJ Khaled
Cover Story
DJ Khaled Is Back And More Blessed Up Than Ever With His Latest Album, “God Did”
Bubba Watson
Cover Story
Bubba Watson Sets Sail On A New Journey In The LIV League
John Wall
News
John Wall Went Through Hell, But He Kept Going. Now, He Has A New Start With The LA Clippers
Tony Parker
News
4-Time NBA Champion Tony Parker Is Ready For A Big Win With His New Wine And Champagne Labels

Lagniappe Chauffeured Services (LCS) Elevates Luxury Ground Transportation In New Orleans

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

by Maria Williams

Car rental services are serving people across the globe and have grown into a multi-million dollar industry. Yet, despite the innovations people have seen in the landscape, many still prove that there is always room for growth, and Lagniappe Chauffeured Services (LCS) is one of them. LCS is setting the bar higher with luxury cars and the best chauffeur service in New Orleans, and the company emphasizes that they have only just begun.

LCS is on a mission to become the only car service people trust when traveling around the vibrant and culture-rich city of New Orleans. Known for the world-famous mardi gras, beignets, and alligators, New Orleans is about to have a new staple, a signature chauffeur service built by one of its own.

Always pushing the boundaries, LCS recently welcomed a new car to its fleet of luxury vehicles– the new Cadillac Escalades and Mercedes Maybach. The company’s fleet is a collection of top-of-the-line cars, including the Mercedes-Benz S550, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, and many other high-end vehicles fit for any exclusive events, weddings, corporate meetings, and formal gatherings. Because of its impressive fleet, LCS has chauffeured business travelers to tourists and is a leading choice for many travel agents and agencies worldwide.

Providing unparalleled service, efficiency, and unmatched luxury, LCS has become a trusted transportation partner for many A-listers, CEOs, and elites from the entertainment and media industry. The company aims to establish a world-class executive travel service that merges the art and science of chauffeuring with luxury, privacy, personalization, and ease. With its growing clientele, LCS has truly succeeded in attracting the right market for its luxury services and continues to prove why they are leading choice for industry leaders in New Orleans.

“By adding a twist to the traditional car services, the LCS business model will set the new tone for what will eventually become the industry standard for ground transportation service domestically and internationally,” said founder and CEO Robert Daspit.

LCS offers every land transportation needs any client could ask for, from airport transportation to chauffeuring for special events. “We believe that it’s not just where you’re being driven to, but how you arrive,” said Robert, amplifying the company’s philosophy of not only transporting its clients safely but also in style. “That’s why our chauffeurs pride themselves on offering uncompromising service, and not just safety or speed,” the CEO added.

Furthermore, LCS is utilizing the latest technology to create the best customer experience in the transportation industry. Fueled by leading developers, the company’s digital logistics system ensures its clients get the vehicle they choose when they need it.

Asked what motivated him to build LCS, Robert said he wanted to be an entrepreneur in search of his own freedom and independence. Being in business also allowed him to impact the lives not only of his clients but by providing professional opportunities to his team. Most of all, he wanted to bring a luxury chauffeur service to New Orleans, something the landscape has not seen before, and deliver world-class transportation solutions both to natives and travelers from across the globe. Truly, LCS is making a significant impact and will surely reshape the course of the chauffeur industry in New Orleans.

Written in partnership with Maria Williams

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
News
November 11, 2022
Make-A-Wish Makes History In Miami With A Star-Studded Gala Raising $5.4 Million
By Kennedy Munster
News
November 11, 2022
Catch Hospitality Group Announces CATCH MIAMI BEACH
By Haute Living
News
November 11, 2022
Ford Models Celebrates the Launch of its Cutting-Edge Digital Community FMDC3 With Halloween Costume Soirée
By Marlee Thompson
News
November 10, 2022
LOUIS XIII Cognac Launches THE DROP Collection Gift Box
By Andrea Moreinis

Los Angeles

New York

Miami